Sustainable Service: Timberland's employees give hours to company's green projects

Nature needs heroes now more than ever -- and Timberland, known for the Original Yellow Boot, has a long history of social and environmental responsibility. For more than 25 years, Timberland employees, business partners, friends and family members have donated their time to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces -- city parks, community gardens and green spaces that people explore every day, including a recent renewal of Little Green Acres Park in South Los Angeles.
Timberland employees worldwide have served over one million hours to date. Meet four who share their thoughts on what service means to them. Be a part of the change - join Timberland to be a hero for nature.
Danielle Rosmond, Digital Storyteller
"We all have thousands of decisions to make every day, and thousands of opportunities to make better choices."
Jason Blades, Community Service Manager
"The most fulfilling part of any service project is empowering people to find what moves them."
Emma Jane Turrell, Global Accessories Designer
"It doesn't take a lot to make a big impact -- environmentally, socially, even professionally, but if we were all actioning small steps, the impact we could have would be huge!"
Martin Shobo, Global Footwear Director
"Timberland service days give me a clear understanding of how the biggest and smallest contributions to our communities and our environment effect change in the world."
Sustainable Style
Timberland's sustainability goals are highlighted by these stylish shoes, sandals and boots.
Violet Marsh
Beautiful leather is sourced from tanneries certified for eco-conscious production
The Earthkeepers Original Leather Six-Inch Boot
Our eco-conscious product standard with recycled plastic & Silver-rated leather
The Project Better Slip-On Shoe
A minimal silhouette boosted by partially plant-based rubber outsoles
The Brooklyn Canvas Sneaker
City style powered by recycled plastic & rubber