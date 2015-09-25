China's economy is inextricably linked with the U.S. -- and the world

Gerth has written extensively on Chinese consumerism. Based on more than 25 years of living and traveling to China and East Asia, his latest book, "As China Goes, So Goes the World: How Chinese Consumers Are Transforming Everything," explores the wide-ranging ramifications of China's shift toward a market economy over the past 30 years. He also regularly speaks to multinational companies such as J.P. Morgan, Shell and Aviva, as well as at international events to nonacademic audiences about contemporary Chinese consumerism.