Trader Joe’s to open 5 new locations in California

Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Trader Joe’s, the grocery chain popular for its unique products and affordable prices, will soon open five new locations in California as part of a larger expansion.

The chain plans to open 21 new stores across a dozen states and Washington, D.C this year, the company said.

A Trader Joe’s representative did not comment on when the stores will open, but confirmed information on planned store openings posted on their website.

Business

In California, storefronts are coming to Northridge, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana, Tracy and Yucaipa.

“Our crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2025,” the Trader Joe’s website says under many of its upcoming store announcements. Other locations will open in Washington state, Alabama and New York.

The privately-held company, which is owned by German supermarket chain operator Aldi, was founded in Pasadena in 1967 and is headquartered in Monrovia.

Trader Joe’s has more than 500 locations nationwide and more than 150 in California, the state with the most stores. Los Angeles County residents have access to stores in West Hollywood, Sherman Oaks and Santa Monica, among other locations.

Trader Joe’s has issued recalls for several products in 2025, affecting 31 states and D.C.

California

The company recalled its frozen acai bowls in February due to possible contamination from foreign material and recalled sparkling mineral water in March after learning that 1% of the glass bottles could have damage.

Here are the new locations coming to California:

  • 9224 Reseda Boulevard, Northridge, CA
  • 14140 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA
  • 18700 Ventura Boulevard, Tarzana, CA
  • 2530 Naglee Road, Tracy, CA
  • 31545 Yucaipa Boulevard, Yucaipa, CA

Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

