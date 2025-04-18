Trader Joe’s to open 5 new locations in California

Trader Joe’s, the grocery chain popular for its unique products and affordable prices, will soon open five new locations in California as part of a larger expansion.

The chain plans to open 21 new stores across a dozen states and Washington, D.C this year, the company said.

A Trader Joe’s representative did not comment on when the stores will open, but confirmed information on planned store openings posted on their website.

In California, storefronts are coming to Northridge, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana, Tracy and Yucaipa.

“Our crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2025,” the Trader Joe’s website says under many of its upcoming store announcements. Other locations will open in Washington state, Alabama and New York.

The privately-held company, which is owned by German supermarket chain operator Aldi, was founded in Pasadena in 1967 and is headquartered in Monrovia.

Trader Joe’s has more than 500 locations nationwide and more than 150 in California, the state with the most stores. Los Angeles County residents have access to stores in West Hollywood, Sherman Oaks and Santa Monica, among other locations.

Trader Joe’s has issued recalls for several products in 2025, affecting 31 states and D.C.

The company recalled its frozen acai bowls in February due to possible contamination from foreign material and recalled sparkling mineral water in March after learning that 1% of the glass bottles could have damage.

Here are the new locations coming to California:

