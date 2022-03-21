California State University Northridge

The MBA program at CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics takes pride in our students and alumni. Nazarian College MBA students are accomplished professionals representing incredibly diverse backgrounds in a variety of industries in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County and Ventura County regions. Our graduate students view their MBA as a smart investment and have the desire to understand the business environment better and offer innovative insights.

FLEXIBLE RELEVANCE

Classes are held Monday through Thursday from 7:00-10:00 p.m. and occasional Saturdays. Students typically take two courses per semester and complete MBA coursework in about two years. Some of our courses are offered as “HyFlex,” providing the utmost flexibility for students who are traveling for work or have a family obligation. This class modality means that students can attend a class by video conference when these responsibilities prevent attending a class in person. Students reduce or accelerate their academic load commensurate with career and family demands. Elective offerings focus on providing timely and relevant topics that help differentiate a student in their workplace and add career value.

PAYING IT FORWARD

Nazarian College MBA students not only learn but also pay that knowledge forward by helping businesses as part of the culminating experience in the Nazarian College Small Business Consulting Program. Through continued support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, MBA student teams consult with and address specific needs of small businesses and non-profits in the region. As a result, students gain confidence and greater connections, paying their investment forward to the community.

SOCAL MATADOR PRIDE

The program was recently ranked No. 18 “Best California MBA Schools and Programs” by University HQ, and a Princeton Review “Best On-Campus MBA.” CSUN ranks No. 6 among the “most transformative colleges” in the nation by Money Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal ranks it among the top three universities nationwide for diversity. Few MBA programs can equal Nazarian College in graduating MBAs who are prepared to work and lead in a diverse and global business environment.

Housed on a beautiful 365-acre campus, CSUN is the fourth-largest university in California. Its 340,000 alumni include prominent business leaders, such as the man for whom the business college was named, David Nazarian. The university is home to the award-winning Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts and the LEED Gold- Certified Student Recreation Center.

NAME OF INSTITUTION California State University Northridge

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM David Nazarian College of Business & Economics

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Chandra Subramanian

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1958

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1958

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 182

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Part-time Evening MBA

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Selected topics in a variety of relevant functional areas

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS 2.5 years

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS On-Campus (some courses Hy-Flex)

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

• WASC

• AACSB

RANKINGS UniversityHQ, #18 Best California MBA Schools and Programs, Princeton Review, Best On-Campus MBA

TOTAL COST OF MBA $33,000-$45,000

REQUIRED TESTING GMAT or GRE (waivers are also available)

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS March 22 and April 5

APPLICATION DEADLINES

Fall 2022: May 1

Spring 2023: October 1

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Sheila M. Brown, Assistant Director

sheila.brown@csun.edu

818-677-2467