Rubio vowed to revoke Chinese student visas. Trump now says Chinese students are welcome

In a potential pullback after U.S. officials said two weeks ago that they would “aggressively” revoke visas for Chinese students enrolled at U.S. universities and increase vetting of student visa applicants, President Trump said Wednesday that he had come to an agreement with China on students “using our colleges and universities.”

The president offered no details on the students in the announcement posted to his Truth Social platform as part of a brief outline of a trade deal with China that he said was pending approval by each side.

But the decision appeared to relax a clampdown on America’s second-largest international student group that has been under increased scrutiny since May 28, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested the U.S. would broadly revoke Chinese student visas and target individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or who studied unnamed “critical fields.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Trump said that having Chinese students at U.S schools “has always been good with me!”

“Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me. Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China. Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!). We are getting a total of 55% tariffs, China is getting 10%. Relationship is excellent! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in his all-caps post.

California Trump administration threat to revoke Chinese student visas roils California Trump’s revoking of Chinese students’ visas is the latest in a effort to quickly remake higher education in America, a controversial project that has roiled academia.

The State Department did not respond to a request for clarification on the visa matter, including the question of whether Rubio’s comments still applied.

Advertisement

The May policy to aggressively cancel Chinese student visas has roiled higher education nationally and in California. Universities depend on the full tuition fees paid by international students and see Chinese and other foreign students as integral to their academic operations and missions to foster diverse campuses.

The May 28 Rubio announcement — and now the potential relaxing of it — has exacerbated growing uncertainty at universities, which have been dealt a barrage of actions under Trump, including grant cancellations, federal investigations into alleged antisemitism and investigations into admissions policies.

International students have especially been in the crosshairs. There have been thousands of student visa cancellations over the spring for violations as minor as speeding tickets and attempted deportations of pro-Palestinian college activists who are international students. There is a pause of new student visa application appointments while the State Department increases security vetting procedures, including probing social media profiles for pro-Palestinian language and imagery.

Advertisement

Trump’s new travel ban, which went into place Monday, has also led some universities to advise incoming students from countries on the list to defer enrollment.

Of the 1.1 million foreign students enrolled at U.S. universities, roughly 277,000 are Chinese — second only to Indians. The 51,000 Chinese nationals in California make up more than a third of the state’s nearly 141,000 foreign students. The University of California has 17,832 Chinese students across all of its campuses. Locally, USC has nearly 6,000 and UCLA has 2,208.

A UC spokesperson declined to comment on Trump’s social media post and pointed The Times to the university’s prior statement on Chinese student visa restrictions that said it was “concerned about the U.S. State Department’s announcement to revoke visas of Chinese students.”

“Chinese students, as well as all our international students, scholars, faculty and staff, are vital members of our university community and contribute greatly to our research, teaching, patient care and public service mission,” the statement said.

A USC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

While there are no data pointing to widespread security concerns over Chinese students and scholars, there have been incidents in recent years. This week, the U.S. said it arrested a Chinese scientist who was arriving in Detroit to pursue research at the University of Michigan. The scientist, from University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, is accused of illegally smuggling biological material related to worms that require a government permit.

In an interview, Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside), a member of the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce, called the potential Trump shift on Chinese student visas an example of “TACO,” a phrase some Democrats are using to say “Trump always chickens out,” reflecting the president’s policy shifts. Republicans have argued that the president’s shifts are a negotiation strength.

Advertisement

“In allowing Chinese students to come here, it’s part of the importance of the United States being a draw for students from everywhere,” Takano said. “But his overreach, his interference in the operations of universities ... endangers the higher education enterprise of America.”

There is also political value to the U.S. in having Chinese students here, experts said.

“For the United States, bringing Chinese students [here] isn’t just about educating them in subjects like math and science — it is about educating them in American values, like democracy and freedom of speech,” said Emily Baum, an associate professor of modern Chinese history at UC Irvine. “And the expectation is that either they will stay in the United States because they enjoy life here or take those values back to China and influence the political system.”

It could be that some Chinese students are turned off by the vacillations of the Trump administration and decide to stay in China for university, one expert added.

Gaurav Khanna, an associate professor of economics at UC San Diego, said that around the year 2000, China began a major campaign to build new universities. Within about half a decade, it had doubled the number of institutions in the country, he said.

“They invested heavily,” Khanna said. “In some ways, they are well-suited to say, ‘Hey, don’t risk your future going to a second-tier American university. Why don’t you stay back here in China and go to this really good university where ... there is funding for research?’”