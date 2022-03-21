Claremont Graduate University

The Drucker School embraces the core belief that responsible management is the backbone of a functioning society. We proudly continue the legacy of Peter F. Drucker, whose work affirms that companies and managers must prioritize human thriving in their organizations and focus on both purpose and performance--ideas that are more important than ever.

AN MBA TO FIT YOUR LIFE

The MBA programs of the Drucker School of Management are flexible and designed to support working professionals and full-time students alike. We provide online, hybrid, and in-person course options, so that you can fit courses around your life as your needs evolve semester to semester. No matter the way courses are offered, we believe that the best learning happens in small classes led by approachable faculty who are experts in their fields. So, whether you are taking courses on our beautiful campus within the vibrant community of Claremont or choose to earn your degree entirely online, you will be provided the same transformative liberal arts experience you would expect from the Drucker School.

FLEX MBA

Designed for working professionals with at least six years of work experience, the Flex MBA provides middleand senior-level managers with training in management fundamentals and leadership. Students can take advantage of dedicated hybrid sections for Flex MBAs or substitute online or in-person sections.

MBA

The MBA program provides a rigorous curriculum with both in person and online options for early-career professionals. Students earn up to three certificates as part of their coursework and select from various concentrations to further focus their studies.

AND MORE ...

We offer specialized degrees in arts management, finance, and leadership and dozens of dual-degree options with programs across the university. With a dual degree, you can earn two degrees simultaneously and create an ideal educational path for your professional goals, such as an MBA paired with a Master’s in Public Health or an MS in Information Systems and Technology.

NAME OF INSTITUTION Claremont Graduate University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM Peter F. Drucker and Masatoshi Ito School of Management

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN David Sprott

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1925

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1971

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 231 total with 136 MBAs and 95 specialized masters

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Flex MBA, MBA, MA in Arts Management, MS in Finance, MS in Financial Engineering, MA in Leadership, MA in Management

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Entrepreneurship, Finance, HR Management, IT Management, Leadership, Marketing, Strategy, Supply Chain

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS MBAs: 21-24 months on average Specialized Masters: 9-16 months on average

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Claremont and/or online

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

• AACSB

• WASC

RANKINGS

• U.S. News & World Report Part-Time MBA 73rd

• TFE Times: MS in Financial Engineering 10th, MS in Finance 25th, MBA 67th

TOTAL COST OF MBA Costs vary by program; over 80% of applicants receive some level of fellowship support

REQUIRED TESTING MBA, MS in Finance, and MS in Financial Engineering: GMAT/GRE with some waiver options Others including Flex MBA: None

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS For information on upcoming Drucker events, visit our programs page: cgu.edu/school/drucker-school-of-management/programs

APPLICATION DEADLINES Flex: Summer Mod 1: April 1st Summer Mod 2: June 1st MBA: Round 3 Fall: April 1st All Programs: Fall Final Deadline: August 15th

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Matthew Gold

Associate Director of Admissions

matthew.gold@cgu.edu

909-607-7498