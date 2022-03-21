University of California, Irvine (UCI)

Digital technology has drastically changed how companies operate and grow. Will you be able to keep up with the pace of change and innovation? More importantly, will you be prepared to lead the way?

UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business MBA programs offer a personalized educational experience to help students develop the tools and leadership skills to think creatively and strategically about the challenges and opportunities created by digital technologies.

Count on a commitment to unparalleled educational quality The Merage School and its programs consistently rank among the top schools nationally and globally. Worldwide, business leaders choose the Merage School, realizing that its unique combination of curriculum, career advancement and collaboration culture is unparalleled in peer institutions.

“The Merage School has shown incredible innovation in its ability to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances,” said Dean Ian O. Williamson. “We are proud to prepare the next generation of business leaders for the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.”

The UCI Paul Merage School of Business is proud to offer three highly ranked MBA programs:

Full-Time MBA

The Full-Time MBA program is geared toward highly motivated professionals who want to develop critical leadership skills and increase their career potential. Graduates from this unique two-year program represent diverse academic, professional and cultural backgrounds, and rejoin the workforce with a leadership skill set for the digital world.

Fully Employed MBA (FEMBA)

The Fully Employed MBA program is designed for early- to mid-career working professionals and managers who want to pursue a graduate education while they continue their career climb. Students have the flexibility to customize the program around their career objectives and graduate in as few as 24 months. FEMBA students also participate in an international, experiential learning opportunity and an executive leadership residential, both unique to the Merage School program. Classes are offered weeknights on-campus and in a hybrid format that combines the best in online learning with four on-campus Saturdays per quarter.

MBA for Executives (EMBA)

The MBA for Executives program is designed for those who want to immerse themselves in the dynamic thinking required in our current business environment and aligns with the career goals of mid- to senior-level professionals. Classes are held every third weekend for 21 months beginning in September in a format that supplements in-class sessions with state-of-the-art online learning between classes and on weekends. Specializations may be earned in Digital Transformation, Real Estate and Urban Development and Innovation and Entrepreneurship. A Healthcare Leadership Track has been built out within EMBA for those who want to apply their knowledge of business as a leader in the changing healthcare industry. Specialized Masters Programs

In addition to these well-respected MBA programs, the Merage School also offers four specialized one-year master’s degree designed for early career professionals ready to launch into their field.

• Master of Finance: Preparing students for entry and mid-level finance positions such as risk management, portfolio management, asset and wealth management.

• Master of Innovation and Entrepreneurship: The only program of its kind in the UC system, providing extensive integrated and immersive academic and practical experience for students looking to embark on careers as entrepreneurs (innovating to form new companies) and “intrapreneurs” (innovating within existing companies).

• Master of Professional Accountancy: Preparing students for a successful accounting career by offering an intensive and comprehensive one- or two-year option.

• Master of Science in Business Analytics: Preparing students for highdemand opportunities in big data and business analytics across a variety of industries throughout California and beyond.

NAME OF INSTITUTION University of California, Irvine (UCI)

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM The Paul Merage School of Business

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Ian O. Williamson, Ph.D

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1965

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1967

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 631

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED • Full-Time MBA (FTMBA) • Fully Employed MBA (FEMBA) • MBA for Executives (EMBA)

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Digital Transformation Health Care Management and Policy Health Care Leadership (EMBA only) Innovation & Entrepreneurship Real Estate and Urban Development

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS Full-Time MBA: 21 months Fully Employed MBA: 21-33 months MBA for Executives: 18 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Virtual and hybrid models both offered

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS AACSB, WASC

RANKINGS

• No. 21 Full-Time MBA in the U.S. and No. 42 worldwide (Financial Times, 2021)

• No. 25 Full-Time MBA in the U.S. and No. 40 worldwide (The Economist, 2021)

• No. 8 Executive MBA among U.S.-based schools and No. 58 worldwide (Financial Times, 2020)

• No. 13 Executive MBA in the U.S. and No. 27 worldwide (The Economist, 2020)

• No. 27 Part-time MBA in the U.S. (U.S. News & World Report, 2020)

• No. 9 Public University (U.S. News & World Report, 2020 Best Colleges)

• No. 1 in the world for percentage of female faculty (Financial Times, 2021)

• No. 3 in the world for percentage of female students (Financial Times, 2021) • No. 19 (tied) in the U.S. and No. 32 (tied) in the world for salary percentage increase at 117% (Financial Times, 2021)

TOTAL COST OF MBA Fees vary by program. Please contact our school or visit our website for more details.

• Full-Time MBA: $95,120

• Fully Employed MBA: $106,515

• MBA for Executives: $148,925

REQUIRED TESTING GMAT/GRE waiver available for qualified Full-Time MBA, Fully Employed MBA and EMBA candidates. Official English language proficiency score (TOEFL, IELTS, PTE) also required for international students

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS Visit merage.uci.edu/events to register for our next info session, webinar or preview event.

APPLICATION DEADLINES Fall 2022 Full-Time MBA: April 1st Fully Employed MBA: April 1st and June 1st MBA for Executives: April 1st and June 1st

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

merage.uci.edu/programs

mba@uci.edu

949-824-4565