University of Redlands

If you’re among the doers, dreamers, and trailblazers who want to make an impact on business in a changing world, you’ve found your place. Gain the 21st-century business skills you need to thrive and make a difference. A New Era in Business Education We offer distinctive bachelor’s, master’s, and certificate programs available online and in-person.

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

A Redlands MBA provides you with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities for professional growth that you need to succeed in business and society. More than that, we develop purposeful, ethical and innovative leaders, so you are ready to tackle the most complex business and organizational challenges in a changing world.

Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA)

In a data-driven economy, harnessing the power of business analytics can help you create meaningful insights and make strategic, ethical decisions that will enhance your organization and your career. With the M.S. in Business Analytics, you gain the quantitative and technical business skills necessary to thrive in this fast-growing analytics field.

Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL)

As a 21st-century leader, learn how to positively impact businesses and organizations by leading with strategy, purpose, and execution. The M.S. in Organizational Leadership program develops purposeful, ethical, and innovative leaders who are ready to succeed in the private, public, and non-profit sectors. Business Location Analytics Certificate Gain valuable skills in location analytics, spatial business, and geographic information systems (GIS) and enhance your business decision-making. Learn the power of mapping demographic trends and how to use them in visual storytelling in this three-course graduate business certificate program.

Bachelor of Science in Business Completion Program

At Redlands, the Bachelor of Science in Business goes beyond traditional administration or management education. Our program links your experiences with theories you acquire in the modern classroom to help you succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or switching schools, our 60-unit bachelor’s degree completion program can help you finish your degree on a part-time basis.

A Distinctive Approach to Business Education

As a leading educational institution, we have an opportunity to teach, mentor, and empower agile agents of change for a promising future. To accomplish that, we focus on seven pillars that guide us in delivering an integrated business education:

• Purposeful Leadership & Inclusive Management

• Ethical Decision-Making

• Socially Responsible Practices

• Data-Informed Decision-Making

• Innovation & Entrepreneurship

• Global & Cross-Cultural Perspective

• Environmental Sustainability

Why Redlands School of Business & Society?

• Convenient online and in-person offerings throughout California

• Strong professional connections with more than 30,000 alumni in the Redlands Network

• Accredited by WSCUC and ACBSP

• Ranked among the Top Best Universities in the West (2022 U.S. News & World Report)

• $0 application fee – it’s free to apply Highly Satisfied Graduates Join a network of like-minded and satisfied leaders.

Each year, our graduates tell us how their degree programs and experience at the Redlands School of Business & Society have helped them grow and succeed personally and professionally.

HIGH VALUE

• 94% of our 2021 graduates indicated that they were satisfied with the value of their education at the Redlands School of Business & Society.

HIGH QUALITY

• 95% of our 2021 graduates indicated that they were satisfied with their experience, including the quality of their education, their faculty, campus facilities, time to graduate, and more.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

• 94% of our 2021 graduates indicated that they would recommend the Redlands School of Business & Society to a friend or colleague. (Statistics above based on 2021 Graduation Survey.)

NAME OF INSTITUTION University of Redlands

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM School of Business & Society

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Dr. Thomas Horan, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1907

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1976

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 408

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Online and In-person

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED

• Location Analytics

• Global Business

• Finance

• Marketing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS 18-24 months, one evening per week

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Online and in-person at the University of Redlands main campus as well as regional campus, locations in: • Marin (Bay Area) • Rancho Cucamonga • Riverside • San Diego

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

• Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC)

• The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)

RANKINGS

• #4 Best Value School, U.S. News & World Report (2022)

• #6 Best Regional Universities West, U.S. News & World Report (2022)

• #17 Best College for Veterans, U.S. News & World Report (2022)

TOTAL COST OF MBA

• Including tuition and fees and before scholarships or discounts: $32,316 - $43,038

• No application fee

REQUIRED TESTING Optional; not required

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS Virtual Open House Wednesday, March 23, 2022 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PDT

On-Campus Open House Saturday, May 21, 2022 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDT

APPLICATION DEADLINES

• Summer Term 1 (May - Aug.): March 28, 2022

• Summer Term 2 (Jun - Sep.): May 23, 2022

• Fall Term (Sep. - Dec.): July 22, 2022

• Spring Term (Jan. - Apr): November 22, 2022

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

business.redlands.edu

Email: sbsenrollment@redlands.edu

Phone: 888-999-9844

Address: University of Redlands School of Business & Society 1200 E. Colton Ave. P.O. Box 3080 Redlands, CA 92373