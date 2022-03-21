University of Southern California
Ranked among the nation’s premier business schools, USC Marshall’s unparalleled alumni reach and close industry ties place graduates exactly where they want to be.
Our students and alumni play leading roles in industries that have built and continue to drive L.A. forward – from real estate and accounting to marketing and finance to entertainment and tech. More than 94 percent of Marshall MBAs found employment within three months of graduation, with nearly half landing at tech, media and entertainment companies like Google, Amazon, Disney and NBCUniversal. With 390,000 USC alumni around the globe and 91,000 USC
Marshall alumni representing 145 countries, lifetime relationships are forged and doors are opened in every desired sector. Most importantly, the exceptional faculty and experiential learning environment readies students to have an immediate impact on the world-class businesses they join, turning ideas into outcomes, right away.
NAME OF INSTITUTION University of Southern California
SCHOOL OR PROGRAM USC Marshall School of Business
BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Geoffrey Garrett
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1880
YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1920
MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Full-Time MBA (FTMBA), Part-Time MBA (MBA.PM), Online MBA (OMBA), Executive MBA (EMBA), International Business and Research (IBEAR) 1 Year MBA
TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT Full-Time MBA (FTMBA): 439; Part-Time MBA (MBA.PM): 660; Online MBA (OMBA): 303; Executive MBA (EMBA): 126; International Business Education and Research MBA (IBEAR): 55
MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Accounting, Branding, Business Analytics, Commercial Banking, Corporate Finance, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Health Care Administration, Hedge Funds, Information Systems, International Business, Investment Banking, Marketing, Operations Management, Organizational Leadership, Private Equity, Real Estate Finance, Social Entrepreneurship, Strategic Management and Consulting, Supply Chain Management, Sustainability, Technology Commercialization, Venture Capital
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS FTMBA: 2 years (22 months), MBA.PM: 3 years (33 months), OMBA: 2 years (21 months), EMBA: 2 years (22 months), IBEAR MBA: 1 year (12 months)
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS University Park Campus, Los Angeles
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS AACSB, WASC
RANKINGS
U.S. News & World Report: FTMBA: #16,
MBA.PM: #9, OMBA: #1, EMBA: #24
TOTAL COST OF MBA
FTMBA: $131,796*, MBA.PM: $131,796*, OMBA: $107,914, EMBA: $157,000, IBEAR: $132,377
*Tuition only
REQUIRED TESTING GMAT or GRE requirements vary by program; TOEFL or IELTS required of most international applicants
UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS
Please visit marshall.usc.edu/programs/mbaprograms for upcoming information sessions by program.
APPLICATION DEADLINES
Please visit marshall.usc.edu/programs/mbaprograms for application deadlines by program.
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION
FTMBA, MBA.PM, and EMBA USC Marshall MBA
Admissions: 630 Childs Way – JKP 308, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2633
Phone: (213) 740-7846
Fax: (213) 749-8520
Email: marshallmba@marshall.usc.edu
Website: marshall.usc.edu/programs/mbaprograms
OMBA
Phone: (213) 821-6800
Email: onlinemba@marshall.usc.edu
Website: marshall.usc.edu/programs/mba-programs/online-mba
IBEAR
USC Marshall School of Business 3670 Trousdale Parkway, BRI 104, Los Angeles 90089
Phone: (213) 740-7140
Website: marshall.usc.edu/programs/mba-programs/ibear-mba
Email: ibearmba@marshall.usc.edu