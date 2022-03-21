Ranked among the nation’s premier business schools, USC Marshall’s unparalleled alumni reach and close industry ties place graduates exactly where they want to be.

Our students and alumni play leading roles in industries that have built and continue to drive L.A. forward – from real estate and accounting to marketing and finance to entertainment and tech. More than 94 percent of Marshall MBAs found employment within three months of graduation, with nearly half landing at tech, media and entertainment companies like Google, Amazon, Disney and NBCUniversal. With 390,000 USC alumni around the globe and 91,000 USC

Marshall alumni representing 145 countries, lifetime relationships are forged and doors are opened in every desired sector. Most importantly, the exceptional faculty and experiential learning environment readies students to have an immediate impact on the world-class businesses they join, turning ideas into outcomes, right away.

NAME OF INSTITUTION University of Southern California

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM USC Marshall School of Business

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Geoffrey Garrett

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1880

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1920

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Full-Time MBA (FTMBA), Part-Time MBA (MBA.PM), Online MBA (OMBA), Executive MBA (EMBA), International Business and Research (IBEAR) 1 Year MBA

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT Full-Time MBA (FTMBA): 439; Part-Time MBA (MBA.PM): 660; Online MBA (OMBA): 303; Executive MBA (EMBA): 126; International Business Education and Research MBA (IBEAR): 55

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Accounting, Branding, Business Analytics, Commercial Banking, Corporate Finance, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Health Care Administration, Hedge Funds, Information Systems, International Business, Investment Banking, Marketing, Operations Management, Organizational Leadership, Private Equity, Real Estate Finance, Social Entrepreneurship, Strategic Management and Consulting, Supply Chain Management, Sustainability, Technology Commercialization, Venture Capital

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS FTMBA: 2 years (22 months), MBA.PM: 3 years (33 months), OMBA: 2 years (21 months), EMBA: 2 years (22 months), IBEAR MBA: 1 year (12 months)

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS University Park Campus, Los Angeles

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS AACSB, WASC

RANKINGS

U.S. News & World Report: FTMBA: #16,

MBA.PM: #9, OMBA: #1, EMBA: #24

TOTAL COST OF MBA

FTMBA: $131,796*, MBA.PM: $131,796*, OMBA: $107,914, EMBA: $157,000, IBEAR: $132,377

*Tuition only

REQUIRED TESTING GMAT or GRE requirements vary by program; TOEFL or IELTS required of most international applicants

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS

Please visit marshall.usc.edu/programs/mbaprograms for upcoming information sessions by program.

APPLICATION DEADLINES

Please visit marshall.usc.edu/programs/mbaprograms for application deadlines by program.

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

FTMBA, MBA.PM, and EMBA USC Marshall MBA

Admissions: 630 Childs Way – JKP 308, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2633

Phone: (213) 740-7846

Fax: (213) 749-8520

Email: marshallmba@marshall.usc.edu

Website: marshall.usc.edu/programs/mbaprograms

OMBA

Phone: (213) 821-6800

Email: onlinemba@marshall.usc.edu

Website: marshall.usc.edu/programs/mba-programs/online-mba

IBEAR

USC Marshall School of Business 3670 Trousdale Parkway, BRI 104, Los Angeles 90089

Phone: (213) 740-7140

Website: marshall.usc.edu/programs/mba-programs/ibear-mba

Email: ibearmba@marshall.usc.edu