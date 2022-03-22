Loyola Marymount University’s graduate business programs develop agile, innovative and impactful leaders for a changing world. Small, intimate classes are led by faculty who are invested in their students’ success. Experiential learning illustrates key concepts and hands-on projects provide opportunities to apply new skills.

The LMU MBA Program is designed for individuals with a bachelor’s degree and at least two years of professional experience. Classes are held in the evenings to accommodate working professionals.

The LMU Executive MBA Program is designed for mid-career executives with a bachelor’s degree and a significant amount of professional, managerial or entrepreneurial experience. The 22-month program features Saturday-only classes.

LMU offers a variety of other graduate business programs in accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, management and taxation. Take your next bold step.

NAME OF INSTITUTION Loyola Marymount University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM College of Business Administration

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1911

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED

College of Business Administration: 1926

MBA: 1974

EMBA: 2000

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 143

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED

• MBA

• Executive MBA

• JD/MBA

• M.S./MBA

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED

• Entrepreneurship

• Finance

• Marketing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS MBA: 21-36 months, EMBA: 22 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS All programs take place on LMU’s main campus in Westchester near Playa Vista.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS AACSB, WASC

RANKINGS

U.S. News & World Report graduate rankings:

• Entrepreneurship: No. 13

• Marketing: No. 20

• Management: No. 25

• Business Analytics: No. 33

• Part-Time MBA: No. 66

CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings:

• MBA: Tier One

• Executive MBA: No. 66

The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine

• Entrepreneurship: No. 31

TOTAL COST OF MBA MBA: $85,700, EMBA: $103,000

REQUIRED TESTING

MBA: GMAT or GRE required. Waivers available to qualified applicants.

EMBA: GMAT/GRE not required.

APPLICATION DEADLINES

MBA: July 6, 2022

EMBA: July 6, 2022

