Pepperdine University

AT PEPPERDINE GRAZIADIO, THE MISSION IS TO DEVELOP STUDENTS INTO BEST FOR THE WORLD LEADERS THROUGH EXPERIENTIAL-BASED LEARNING THAT IS NOT ONLY ETHICAL IN FOCUS, BUT ALSO GLOBAL IN ORIENTATION.

By making a positive impact on students, they will be equipped to go out into the world and do the same – turning small ripples into significant waves. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School proudly offers a diverse range of full-time, part-time, executive, and C-level graduate degree programs.

From their nationally recognized MBA and specialized master’s programs to their executive doctorate and a bachelor’s degree completion degrees, the school provides options tailored to any career stage, schedule, academic interest, and professional aspiration. Each of Pepperdine Graziadio’s programs offer an unparalleled experience through experiential learning with an emphasis on real-world application, small class sizes that allow for personalized mentorship from industry renowned faculty, and access to a growing global alumni network of over 43,000.

In addition to their top-ranked business degrees, students have a wide-range of networking and learning opportunities available. Graziadio’s events cover a comprehensive range of industry relevant topics, bringing in leading executives and entrepreneurs to share their insights.

Their Dean’s Executive Leadership event series is just one of their prominent events that features senior executive and thoughtleader speakers from top organizations who share real world success stories that reflect the ethical business models taught at the school. Alumni events include career development, networking, and lifelong learning opportunities.

Unique to Graziadio is the Center for Women in Leadership (CWL) which provides mentoring, networking, and skills development programs dedicated to empowering students to reach their full potential and contribute to the overall conversation around women in leadership.

Additionally, for those interested in corporate citizenship and sustainability, the Pepperdine Graziadio certificate in Socially,

Environmentally, and Ethically Responsible (SEER) business strategy allows students to complement their MBA with courses and activities that will empower them to be more mindful leaders and entrepreneurs.

Founded in 1969, the Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University is dedicated to shaping leaders who will contribute to the betterment of business practice. This intention is embodied in the school’s mission, its founder’s and benefactor’s points of view, and a daily commitment to hallmarks of entrepreneurship, integrity, and academic excellence.

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School was endowed by, and takes its name from George L. Graziadio Jr., in 1996. Graziadio’s core values are anchored in integrity, courage with compassion, a pioneering spirit, and action taken “today not tomorrow.” This ethos continues to be reflected in the program offerings to this day.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, and anchored in integrity and innovation, the school advances applied learning in small classes that deepen connections and stimulate critical thinking.

Pepperdine Graziadio’s faculty inspires students to think boldly and drive meaningful change, and to realize their greatest potential as values-centered, Best for the World Leaders - professionals who apply educational, spiritual, and ethical approaches to positively impact the lives of their colleagues, customers and communities.

Programs are offered in-person at campuses in Malibu, West Los Angeles, Irvine, Encino, Calabasas, and online. Learn more about becoming a Best for the World Leader by visiting bschool.pepperdine.edu/mba.

Pepperdine University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Dean Deryck Van Rensburg

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1937

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1969

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT Full-time programs MBA: 131 Part-time and executive programs MBA: 1023 • As of Fall 2020

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED On-campus, online, hybrid, and fast-track

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Part-time MBA (for working professionals), Full-time MBA, Executive MBA (for more tenured professionals), Presidents and Key Executives (PKE) MBA (for C-suite, senior, and executive levels), Joint Bachelor’s and MBA Pathway (MBAJ), Joint MBA Options (JD/MBA, MBA/MPP)

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS Duration depends on the specific program a student selects. Some programs take as little 12 months to complete, while others are more flexible, allowing students up to seven years to finish their degree.

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Malibu, West Los Angeles., Irvine, Calabasas, and Encino

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WSCUC)

RANKINGS

Full-Time MBA



U.S. News & World Report: No. 83 Best Full-Time MBA Nationwide.

Forbes: No. 61 Best Business School



Part-Time MBA

U.S. News & World Report: No. 74 Best Part-Time MBA Nationwide, No. 12 Faith-Based School in the nation, No. 4 Private School in California, No. 15 Part-Time MBA West Coast Ranking.

Executive MBA



U.S. News & World Report: No. 27 Best Executive MBA in the U.S.

CEO Magazine: No. 33 Best MBA in the World, Tier One Executive MBA among North American Programs Online MBA

U.S. News & World Report: No. 26 Best Online MBA Program and No.17 Best Online MBA Programs for Veterans

TOTAL COST OF MBA Cost varies by program and scholarships and financial aid are available.

REQUIRED TESTING Required testing varies by program. Please contact a recruitment advisor to learn more.

APPLICATION DEADLINES Part-Time MBA Fall ’21 Final Deadline: July 12, 2021 Full-Time MBA Fall ’21 Final Deadline: April 26, 2021 Executive MBA and PKE MBA Fall ’21 Final Deadline: July 5, 2021

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Part-Time MBA Contact Info: Shany Mahalu Fully Employed Programs, Director (310) 568.5695 shany.mahalu@pepperdine.edu

Full-Time MBA Contact Info: Kandace Phyall Full-Time Programs, Director (310) 568.5637 kandace.phyall@pepperdine.edu

Executive MBA and Presidents and Key Executives (PKE MBA) Contact Info: Rachel Staples Guettler Executive Programs, Director (818) 702.1342 rachel.guettler@pepperdine.edu