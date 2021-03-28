USC Marshall School of Business
USC Marshall is a global business school in the heart of L.A. Consistently ranked among the nation’s premier schools, Marshall offers impressive international and experiential opportunities, cutting-edge research and industry engagement, and is supported by the powerful Trojan network.
Marshall’s students and alumni play leading roles in the industries that drive L.A. forward in accounting, real estate and finance, entertainment and tech. With cross-disciplinary excellence spanning arts and sciences, students draw on L.A.'s cultural diversity, entrepreneurial mindset and creativity.
Our focus is on producing skillful leaders who turn ideas into outcomes for the real world, right now. Marshall’s award-winning faculty and experiential learning environment create leaders who are prepared for both today’s jobs and future careers not yet imagined.
The unrivaled Trojan family is 90,000 strong across 100+ countries, Marshall graduates make up an impressive 20% of all USC alumni. The Trojan network bolsters powerful career options and links students and business leaders. Marshall has an outsized role to play in the evolution of business toward a more sustainable, equitable, and engaged future. I continue to believe that business can change the world for the better and that the
USC Marshall School of Business is helping power that change. - Dean Geoffrey Garrett, USC Marshall School of Business
University of Southern California
SCHOOL OR PROGRAM USC Marshall School of Business BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Geoffrey Garrett
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1880
YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1920
MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Full-Time MBA (FTMBA) Part-Time MBA (MBA.PM) Online MBA (OMBA) Executive MBA (EMBA) International Business Education and Research MBA (IBEAR)
TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT FTMBA: 427; MBA.PM: 638; OMBA: 313; EMBA: 144; IBEAR: 44
MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED
- Accounting
- Branding
- Business Analytics
- Commercial Banking
- Corporate Finance
- Entertainment
- Entrepreneurship
- Health Care Administration
- Hedge Funds
- Information Systems
- International Business
- Investment Banking
- Marketing Operations
- Management
- Organizational Leadership
- Private Equity
- Real Estate Finance
- Social Entrepreneurship
- Strategic Management and Consulting
- Supply Chain Management
- Sustainability
- Technology Commercialization
- Venture Capital
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS FTMBA: 2 years MBA.PM: 3 years OMBA: 2 years EMBA: 2 years IBEAR MBA: 1 year
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS University Park Campus, Los Angeles
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS AACSB, WASC
RANKINGS
U.S. News & World Report: FTMBA: No. 17 MBA.PM: No. 13 OMBA: No. 4 EMBA: No. 22
TOTAL COST OF MBA
- FTMBA: $129,150
- MBA.PM: $129,150
- OMBA: $112,346
- EMBA: $156,000
- IBEAR: $124,715
REQUIRED TESTING FTMBA: GMAT or GRE Tuition only
UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS Visit marshall.usc.edu/news-events/usc-marshall-events for upcoming information sessions by program.
APPLICATION DEADLINES Visit marshall.usc.edu/programs/mba-programs for application deadlines by program.
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION
FTMBA, MBA.PM, and EMBA USC Marshall MBA Admissions 630 Childs Way - JKP 308, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2633 Phone: (213) 740-7846 Fax: (213) 749-8520 marshallmba@marshall.usc.edu; marshall.usc.edu/programs/mba-programs
OMBA (213) 821-6800 onlinemba@marshall.usc.edu; marshall.usc.edu/programs/mba-programs/online-mba
IBEAR USC Marshall School of Business 837 Downey Way - STO 300, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2631 Phone: (213) 740-7140 Fax: (213) 740-7559 ibearmba@marshall.usc.edu; marshall.usc.edu/programs/mba-programs/ibear-mba