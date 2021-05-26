The 15 Best Credit Repair Companies and Services to Improve Your Credit Score Fast

If you’ve fallen victim to bad credit, you’re not alone.

According to Experion, 1 of the 3 major credit reporting bureaus, nearly a third of adult Americans have credit scores below 601, which is the dividing line between bad and “fair” credit.

Perhaps your family is growing, and you’d like to buy a home. Not only that, but the old clunker you’ve been driving is near its last mile.

So how will you make your credit good again?

Well, you have 2 basic choices: you could repair your own credit and maybe spend a lot of time and effort, or you could go with a professional credit repair service for peace of mind.

To help you decide, we’ve researched the 15 best credit repair companies in the industry, and we’ve also included some FAQs towards the end.

Let’s fix your credit!

The Best Credit Repair Companies

First Look:

1. Credit Saint – Our Top Pick for All-Round Best Credit Repair Company

Highlights

15+ years’ experience

A+ Rating with BBB

Free consultation & analysis

Free online account

Reasonable monthly fees

Multiple plans

Client dashboard

Money-back guarantee

We settled on Credit Saint as our all-around best credit repair company for several reasons.

They’ve provided reliable credit repair for over 15 years and hold an A+ BBB rating.

They’re aware of the budget limits of many of their customers and offer a versatile array of product solutions.

Credit Saint’s approach to credit repair is applied in 3 simple steps: first, you’re invited to a free consultation , where a qualified representative will conduct a thorough analysis of your credit history and current FICO score.

From this will come an initial plan for improving your credit score by challenging the parts of your report that you disagree with.

At the end of their investigation, the bureau will release new credit reports reflecting a change in your scores. As a client, you’re provided with an online account so you can see these changes in real-time.

First results are often seen within 45 to 60 days.

3 Credit Repair Plans To Choose From

The company’s most basic plan is their Credit Polish program, which includes error disputes to all three bureaus, score analysis, credit interventions, and a credit score tracker.

For Credit Polish, clients pay $99 as a “first work” or setup fee and $79 per month.

As a step up in repair aggression, the Credit Remodel plan includes every benefit of Credit Polish, plus inquiry targeting and Experian monitoring. Client cost is a $99 setup fee plus $99 per month.

Clean Slate is the ultimate Credit Saint package because it covers everything from the lower-priced plans plus personalized cease and desist letters. For The Clean Slate, clients pay $195 as a first work, with monthly payments of $119.

Transparent & Worry-Free Tracking

Other convenient and efficiency-oriented perks include a personal client dashboard for tracking credit scores—which often improve quickly, and a specialized advisory team to monitor your credit situation and communicate regularly.

But the winning aspect of Credit Saint’s credit repair program may be its powerful 90-day money-back guarantee. Simply stated: if you don’t see any improvement in your credit picture after three months, Credit Saint will refund everything you’ve paid.

As far as we can determine, there is no better guarantee in the business, and it reflects Credit Saint’s confidence in their credit repair service.

For more information on Credit Saint, visit their website.

2. Lexington Law – Best Legal Staff For Credit Repair

Pros

16+ years of client service

Free consultation and analysis

Free consumer credit education

500,000+ clients served

Multiple plans for different credit circumstances

Great legal staff

Over 10 million negative items removed

Cons

No money-back guarantee

No promise to raise credit scores or remove negative items

No affiliation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Lexington Law is an actual law firm and offers a wide selection of services tailored to your budget and your needs. The company was founded in 2004 and maintained a stable of experienced, law-savvy credit pros to address your credit reports and help you raise your score.

Over the years, the company has built an impressive record of removing over 10 million errors and questionable items from their clients’ credit reports.

Lexington’s credit repair process begins with a free credit analysis and moves forward with consumer education concerning FICO scores, the 3 major credit reporting bureaus, credit reports, and the process used to raise your score.

It’s so easy.

Choose From 3 Credit-Boosting Packages

When you’re ready, you’ll select one of three credit repair packages best suited for your needs.

For relatively minor credit issues and limited budgets, you’ll pay $89.95 per month for Lexington’s Concord Standard, limited to credit bureau challenges and “creditor interventions.”

For a deeper credit repair service, you might go for the Concord Premier at $109.95 per month. With this package, you’ll receive the benefits of the Standard plan and credit score analysis, TransUnion Watch, ReportWatch, and InquiryAssist.

For just $20 more per month, Lexington Law provides the Premier Plus credit repair package with everything from the first two plans, plus cease and desist letters, a FICO score tracker, identity protection resources, and personal finance tools.

To find out more about Lexington Law, visit their website or call 1 (833) 333-8277!

3. Experian Boost - Best For Adding Netflix & Phone Bills To Your Credit

Pros

Add phone bills, water bills, Netflix, etc. to your score

Also one of the 3 major US credit bureaus

20+ years’ experience

Average FICO score increase of 12 points

Choose what to add to your credit score

Won’t report negative payments

Free credit boost service

Very simple & easy to follow

Cons

Only improves your Experian report

Can’t add to TransUnion or Equifax reports

Bank login details required

What better a service to improve your credit score than one of the 3 major credit reporting bureaus themselves?

Along with TransUnion and Equifax, Experian is one of the official credit reporting agencies in the United States, and now they have their very own service called “Experian Boost” designed to boost your FICO score from the inside.

The idea is that Experian Boost allows you to get credit for on-time payments to utility bills and regular services that may not normally count. For instance, if you always pay your phone bill, power bill, and Netflix payment on time, then you can choose to have this taken into account.

That’s revolutionary.

Increase Your FICO Score By 12 Points

If you’re a user with poor credit, you’re likely to see an average increase of 12 points after using Experian Boost. You can also request that negative payments are not taken into account, cherry-picking the best parts of your financial history to paint yourself in the best light.

However, Experian Boost only boosts your Experian score - it will not affect TransUnion or Equifax reports. The service also requires your bank login details to track this financial information - something that many people don’t want to give up easily.

We can’t blame them!

Nonetheless, this free credit boosting service has literally no downsides to trying it, so it’s worth a shot for sure! Experian is obviously very trustworthy and knows its stuff when it comes to credit, so who better to help you out and boost your FICO score?

To find out more about Experian Boost, visit their website or give them a call at 1 (888) 397-3742!

4. The Credit People – Best Money-Back Guarantee

Pros

Online client dashboard

No-cost consultation and credit education

Unlimited disputes

Small “first work” fee

Over 100,000 clients in 20 years

Single no-frills repair plan

Money-back guarantee

Discount for couples

Cons

C+ rating with Better Business Bureau

No BBB accreditation

Email-only customer service 8am - 5pm (24-hour response window)

We’ve included The Credit People in our list of best credit repair companies because the price is right and the guarantee is even better.

Similar to most credit repair companies, they provide a no-cost consultation and a thorough education in credit principles. But rather than a hefty “first work” fee (typically $89 or more), you’ll just pay $19 upfront and a monthly fee of $79.

The Credit People claim to be the lowest priced credit repair outfit in the industry and promise an improvement of your credit scores each month. If you stay for 6 months, you’ll receive a discount of $74.

This is a reputable credit repair company, turning out over 100,000 satisfied customers since its start in 2001. They must do something right.

Just $19 To Start Fixing Your Credit Report

After the initial fee, The Credit People will provide you with a personal online dashboard and load the data from all three main credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Esperion, and TransUnion.

The basic, no-frills repair plan includes unlimited disputes of negative items on your credit report and communicating with your lenders.

Some impressive perks in teaming with The Credit People include a $20 discount for couples and the company’s “unbeatable guarantee.”

Simply put, the guarantee states that you’ll never pay for any month you’re unhappy with—even with their 6-month plan.

For more information about The Credit People, visit their website or call (888) 382-3410!

5. Pyramid Credit Repair – Best Customer Service Team

Pros

In business since 2011

No-cost consultation and credit education

90-day money-back guarantee

24/7 telephone support

4.8/5 on TrustPilot

Customized credit repair

FICO improvement typical within 60 days

Discount for couples, teachers, veterans

Cons

Guarantee is complex

Cannot work with other companies if claiming guarantee

Must present credit reports from 3 bureaus if requesting a refund

This popular outfit began in 2011 as a software-based “self-help” credit repair company. Through word of mouth and “more than 99,000 cups of coffee a year,” as stated on their website, Pyramid Credit Repair became the respected, service-oriented organization of today.

With Pyramid, you can expect what their credit pros call a “rigorous” challenge process aimed at scrutinizing inaccurate or erroneous data on your credit reports. The credit sources would then be held accountable for their misrepresentations.

Results In 45-60 Days On Average

The company offers credit repair packages unique to your credit situation, with no hidden fees. Also included are a personal dashboard and 24/7 phone support.

What more can we ask for?

While the company suggests 6 months as a reasonable period to remain in the program, a “typical” client can expect to see results in 45-60 days.

Pyramid offers discounts on their credit repair options of 15% discount for teachers and 20% discount for veterans.

To learn more about Pyramid Credit Repair, visit their website or call 1-888-984-1867!

6. Ovation Credit – Best Referrals and Discounts

Pros

A-rated by Better Business Bureau

No-cost consultation and credit education

Money-back guarantee

Specialized credit analysis tools

Choice of repair plans

Improvement typical within 60 days

Valuable discounts & referrals

Cons

First work fee of $89

Limited telephone availability (8 a.m. - 9 p.m. ET)

If you’re looking for a credit repair company with reasonable rates and significant “perks”, Ovation Credit is a good choice. Beyond the “standard” credit education and consultation—and of course, the personal online dashboard—Ovation provides some valuable benefits.

2 Simple Credit Repair Programs

With the Essentials Plan, you’ll pay a first work fee of $89, then $79 per month. For the money, you’ll get unlimited disputes against inaccurate, incomplete, misleading, or unverifiable credit items.

Sounds good to us.

Alternatively, you can step to the Essentials Plus package where for the same setup cost and a monthly fee of $109, you’ll benefit from everything in the standard plan, “plus” constant credit monitoring of your TransUnion account (useful in case of identity theft), and an unlimited battery of personalized credit letters.

So, What’s Included?

First would come the “challenge” letters, aimed at what the name implies: negative items on your credit reports.

Next would be the “goodwill” letters to advise your creditors of your newly-earned good standing and request they review the account for inaccurate information or even as a courtesy.

If you like, Ovation Credit will even send personalized recommendation letters to assist in future transactions with potential creditors.

With either package, you’ll be assigned a case advisor to guide you through your credit journey.

Discounts, Referrals, and a Great Money-Back Guarantee

Ovation Credit goes for customer incentives, so they’re quick to offer discounts or referrals.

For example:

If you switch from another credit repair company, you’ll receive a $50 credit for Ovation’s services.

Refer a friend or relative, and it’s $30.

If you join with your significant other, take a 20% discount. Active military, veterans, and seniors receive 10% off. And we like their straightforward 90-day money-back guarantee .

In a nutshell: stay for the services until your credit score is where you like—or leave for any reason. If during the course of any month Ovation fails to provide the agreed-upon benefits, then you won’t pay a thing.

To learn more about Ovation Credit, visit their website or call 1-886-639-3426!

7. CreditRepair.com – Best for Extras

Pros

Repairing credit for more than 8 years

No-cost consultation and credit education

Personal online dashboard

Specialized credit analysis tools

Choice of 3 service packages

Improvement typical within 60 days

More than 19 million challenges and disputes

Cons

First work fees quite high

No money-back guarantee

No BBB accreditation

Pending action with Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection

Since 2012, CreditRepair.com has performed more than 1.8 million removals and 19 million challenges and disputes. With this experience, it’s likely they can repair your credit, too.

The bottom line of any credit repair company is to improve their clients’ credit scores, but this company’s clients seem to enjoy the useful “extras” that accompany the service.

In addition to the standard online dashboard, consultation, and credit education, CreditRepair.com clients receive score-tracking and analysis options, mobile credit apps, ongoing text/email alerts and continuous identity protection through TransUnion credit monitoring.

3 Versatile Packages to Boost Your FICO Score

For the brass tacks of credit repair, CreditRepair.com offers 3 options based on the number of negative items in your credit report.

For the Direct Package or most basic package, you’ll pay an upfront first work fee of $69 and a per-month fee of $69. This entitles you to unlimited credit bureau challenges, inquiry assists, goodwill interventions, and quarterly credit score updates.

The popular and more far-ranging Standard Package will cost $99.95 plus $99,95 each month. The plan includes everything from the Direct, plus the addition of a FICO Score Inquiry service to dispute inaccurate or unverified inquiries.

Last but by no means least is the Advanced Credit Repair Package at $119.95 per month with an initial first work fee of the same amount. Here they bring the big guns out with added bureau challenges, credit interventions, and cease and desist interventions.

The Right Tools For The Job

In addition to a personal online dashboard, CreditRepair.com provides or uses an array of tools and techniques to help raise your score.

Included are mobile apps, a score tracker and analysis system, text and email alerts, and TransUnion credit tracking—to safeguard against possible identity theft.

For more information about CreditRepair.com, visit their website or call 1-855-255-0263!

Best Credit Repair Companies: Frequently Asked Questions

What do you mean by “Credit Repair?”

Just as a house or a car is repaired by replacing bad areas, credit repair is removing mistaken, unverified, or erroneous entries on your credit reports.

You can do this for yourself, or you can hire a credit repair agency like Credit Saint to do it for you.

Do credit repair services really work?

Yes, credit repair services can be a great way to remove negative data and errors from your credit report that may be dragging down your FICO score unfairly.

Credit repair services are best used by those with poor or fair credit scores - people with above-average FICO scores are unlikely to see a huge change.

How quick is the repair process?

Credit repair is gradual, so you’ll have to have some patience. While some credit services recommend you remain with the program for 6 months or so, many people see positive results within 45 - 60 days.

Is credit repair worth the money?

That’s for you to decide. If you want to improve your credit in the fastest, most convenient way, you might consider one of the credit repair services. A lot of past clients would rather spend the money than spend their time and effort improving their credit manually.

Can I have my bankruptcy removed?

Probably not. Certain negative items, including bankruptcies and judgments, are difficult, if not impossible, to remove.

Nonetheless, you can improve your FICO score via other methods.

What’s a FICO score? And what does it have to do with credit?

FICO is a credit score created by the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO ) and used by lenders as a way of judging a person’s creditworthiness. FICO scores range from 300 to 850, with marks around 680 or above considered a “good” credit history.

800-850 = Exceptional

740-799 = Very Good

670 - 739 = Good

580 - 669 = Fair

300 - 579 = Very Poor

If you have a bad FICO score, you’re unlikely to be approved for credit by credit card companies and other lenders. If you have a fair or very good FICO score, you’re more likely to be approved for high-limit credit cards, mortgages, and other lines of credit.

Can credit repair companies remove late payments?

Credit repair companies can only remove late payments if they’re inaccurate. Inaccurate data can be removed by credit repair companies if you can prove its inaccuracy.

However, if the late payment is genuine, then it cannot be removed from your report.

According to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), genuine late payments can stay on your credit report for 7 years following the initial date of delinquency.

How do credit repair companies remove negative items?

Credit repair companies remove negative items in several ways, most of which you can also do yourself if you have the time and effort to spare.

Common methods include:

Credit report disputes

Debt validation

Goodwill letters

Official correspondence

Pay for delete

And much more.

Conclusion - Who is the Best At Credit Repair?

There are several factors to consider when choosing a credit repair service. They include the experience and reputation of the company and how long it’s been in business.

However, if you’re looking for the best credit repair company, we would recommend Credit Saint. You can book a free consultation to see whether the service is right for you, and they’ve even been A+ rated by the BBB (Better Business Bureau).

Alternatively, Experian Boost allows you to harness the power of one of the 3 major US credit bureaus to improve your Experian credit report. Cherry-pick your spending habits and include utility bills or Netflix and Spotify payments to improve your credit score dramatically .

Whichever credit repair service you choose, just make sure you find the right one for your needs, circumstances, and budget!