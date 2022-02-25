What to buy online with just $0.01

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that affordability is at the top of most people’s wish lists. Gone are the days of blowing your whole budget on a single knick-knack, present, or gift – today, people are looking for useful purchases that will be both affordable and appreciated.

Luckily, AliExpress offers plenty of affordable gift options – you just need to know where to look. To encourage new shoppers this winter, AliExpress is offering an unbelievable deal: buy any of the following high-utility gifts from just $0.01!

You read that right: one cent is all that stands between you and a classy gift for a friend or loved one.

Check out a few useful essentials below.

Sleek, trendy USB storage on-the-go

The high-quality thumb drives offer a sleek and trendy way to store your data. Available in a variety of colors and styles, these storage devices are perfect for anyone who needs to take their files on the go. Best of all, they start at an incredibly low price – just $0.01 each !

Useful, flexible reading glasses with a range of prescriptions

Read comfortably and in style with top-quality reading glasses. Offering a range of prescriptions to choose from, these glasses are perfect for anyone who needs a little help seeing clearly. Plus, at just $0.01 each, you can afford to buy a pair for every member of your family!

Affordable, resilient iPad screen protectors

Anyone who’s ever dropped an iPad knows that a shattered screen can cost hundreds . AliExpress offers an incredible range of iPad screen protectors, made from everything from tempered glass to hard plastic, all starting at just $0.01 . Simply select the right protector for your device and your budget, and you’re good to go.

A smartphone-compatible pen for drawing, writing, & more

One of the most underrated items in any designer’s toolkit is a good stylus, but it can mean the difference between a job well done and an utter disaster. Whether you’re a digital artist, or you just like the touch and feel of a pen in your hand, AliExpress offers an amazing range of stylus options that are smartphone-compatible and start at just $0.01 each .

The anti-slip socks you didn’t know you needed

These anti-slip socks are grippy, trendy, and perfect for anyone on your list. They come in a variety of colors and styles, so you can find the right pair for any personality. If you’re a fitness enthusiast or know someone who spends a lot of time on their feet, this $0.01 gift is a must-have .

Keep your home smelling great with these aromatic diffusers