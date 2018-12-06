A Holiday in Vegas: Get the most out of the season

'Tis the season to be jolly -- even in Sin City. With festive attractions both on and off of the Las Vegas Strip and several ongoing productions undergoing merry makeovers during the holiday season, Las Vegas is starting to rival New York City when it comes to vacation destinations with glittering holiday spirit.
Start a new holiday tradition with the family in the Entertainment Capital of the World to enjoy some jovial activities with an only-in-Vegas spin.
Watch the "Legends in Concert" annual holiday show -- Las Vegas' longest-running production. Performances through Dec. 30 at Flamingo Las Vegas feature four spot-on tribute artists singing holiday hits. This year's lineup includes talented tribute artists performing as Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, Garth Brooks and Bruno Mars singing timeless tracks "O Holy Night" and "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town." Additionally, local youth choirs and performing arts groups will perform some festive numbers. Even the biggest Scrooges will be celebrating the most wonderful time of the year! legendsinconcert.com
A Holiday Feast Fit for Royalty
Las Vegas' buffets offer some sumptuous spreads during the holidays, but one of the Strip's most beloved dinner productions really knows how to cook up a "knight" taste buds won't soon forget. Excalibur's holiday show, "Tournament of Kings: Twas the Knight," returns for its fourth year select nights through Dec. 27, transforming the arena into a winter wonderland complete with snow. Not only can guests indulge in a delicious three-course holiday feast sans utensils during the medieval-themed production, with special menu items like tasty baked jeweled yams, but they can also enjoy such merry touches throughout the show and even a visit from Santa himself! mgmresorts.com/excalibur
Desert Décor
Anyone can string some holiday lights across a pine tree or a house. That's why for 25 years, Ethel M Chocolates Factory in Henderson has had one of the most popular holiday displays in the desert: its Holiday Cactus Garden. Illuminated nightly through Jan. 6, 2019 (Christmas excluded), guests can take in a million dazzling lights strung across more than 300 species of plants and cacti. ethelm.com.
-Heather Turk, Custom Publishing Writer