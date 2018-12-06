A Holiday in Vegas: Get the most out of the season

A Holiday Feast Fit for Royalty

Las Vegas' buffets offer some sumptuous spreads during the holidays, but one of the Strip's most beloved dinner productions really knows how to cook up a "knight" taste buds won't soon forget. Excalibur's holiday show, "Tournament of Kings: Twas the Knight," returns for its fourth year select nights through Dec. 27, transforming the arena into a winter wonderland complete with snow. Not only can guests indulge in a delicious three-course holiday feast sans utensils during the medieval-themed production, with special menu items like tasty baked jeweled yams, but they can also enjoy such merry touches throughout the show and even a visit from Santa himself! mgmresorts.com/excalibur