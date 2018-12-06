Aerosmith's residency debuts in Vegas next year, joining others

Aerosmith is coming! The legendary rock band is slated to play 18 shows at MGM's Park Theater next year, from April 6 through July 9. Named after their 1994 single "Deuces Are Wild," Aerosmith's Las Vegas residency promises to be one of the most rocking, state-of-the art experiences in the city.
"Fans are going to get to go on a visual odyssey...like they have never seen or heard before," lead singer Steven Tyler told the Vegas Guide exclusively. The concert features never-seen-before visuals and audio from the musicians' recording sessions, and will deliver the world's first THX certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound.
"It's an immersive music experience that delivers the same iconic, gritty and sinuous rock 'n' roll show we've always had, but with the opportunity to do things we can't do on tour when moving the show from city to city," Tyler explained.
Sharing in his bandmate's excitement, the residency is a dream come true for guitarist Joe Perry, who has fond memories of performing on the Strip more than 30 years ago. "I remember thinking during our first gig at the Aladdin, while walking down the hallway to the stage, that Frank and Elvis walked through these halls," Perry recalls. "It was an honor and a rush I will never forget."
The thing the Grammy-winning group has enjoyed most about performing in Vegas? Not surprisingly, it comes back to the music and their admirers. "Cherry picking the songs our fans want to hear from our 50-year career," the 68 year-old Perry beams.
Tickets for "Deuces Are Wild" start at $75. Seats can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at ticketmaster.com.
Britney's Back
Britney Spears is ready to get back to work, b• tch! The multi-platinum singer returns to Las Vegas for yet another residency, this time at MGM's Park Theater. The new show is titled "Britney: Domination" and kicks off in February.
"I am so happy to be returning to my second home -- Las Vegas!" Spears shared in a press statement. "It's going to be so much fun being back on stage and I can't wait to perform."
The Queen of Pop promises concertgoers the opportunity to party, dance and sing along to her amazing catalogue of hit songs. Previously, Spears broke records headlining a four-year residency at Planet Hollywood that wrapped in December 2017. Tickets to "Britney: Domination" start at $79.
-Genevieve Wong, Custom Publishing Writer