Delightful desert dips: These wild Vegas pools make a splash

Cocktails in Paradise

The new NoMad Pool at NoMad Las Vegas is a garden-like oasis right on the Strip. Inspired by the Majorelle Garden in Morocco, the tranquil hideaway is the perfect place to soak up some sun and spirits. It's a grownups-only spot to relax and indulge in its chaise-side piña colada service. The poolside bar also offers several expertly crafted cocktails and whimsical frozen drinks as well as a robust selection of wines, inviting guests to stay the day to sip, sunbathe and swim. thenomadhotel.com/las-vegas