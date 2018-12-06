Fun for all ages: The Vegas nightclub experience grows up

So how does that translate into reality? The two-story LED screen in Hakkasan's main room has a library of about 4,000 different graphic designs, which can be customized for any occasion. The massive, spaceship-like chandelier at Omnia changes color, rotates and spits out confetti, depending on the event. Oversized VIP booths around Hakkasan's dance floor give guests a front-row seat to the talent, including Tiesto, Calvin Harris or Zedd, and after-hours conversations and pictures can be arranged (think: backstage passes). Want a bottle of bubbly? A carnival-style aerialist will spin and flip her way down from the ceiling, bottle in hand, delivering it straight to you.