'Heaven' on Earth: The Linq's out-of-the-box experience set for a summer opening

Now that you're in Vegas, want to take another trip? Maybe to an imagined Southeast Asia? Then get ready for Kind Heaven, opening at The Linq Promenade in summer 2019.
Guaranteed to be weird, wild and wonderful, Kind Heaven is the brainchild of Perry Farrell, frontman for the band Jane's addiction and one of the founding pioneers of Lollapalooza, and the folks behind the major Hollywood fantasy franchises: former Miramax president Cary Granat and "Star Wars" visual effects pioneer Ed Jones. The space will occupy more than 10,000 square feet on the second floor of Strip-center Linq Casino Resort.
Kind Heaven is being touted as "the first ever genuine, all senses communal experience," using 360-degree omni-channel entertainment to create immersive experiences. Melding live music and street food with theatrical production, special effects, and the kinds of sophisticated design techniques used in theme park attractions, guests will be virtually transported to a mythical Southeast Asian outpost dubbed Kind Heaven. Along the way there'll be extraordinary sights, sounds, tastes and smells, as well as danger, mystery, intrigue, inspiration and spiritual enlightenment. A spiritual journey in Vegas? Who knew?
Thanks to advanced technology, including wearables, no two visits will be the same. This same technology is behind the use of cashless cryptocurrency purchases of food, drinks and premium Asian brands.
Family-friendly during the day, the experience turns into a "sensual exotic journey" at night. The $100-million concept is what Perry describes as "a petri dish for art and happiness." What does that mean? Can happiness be found in a mythical Southeast Asian destination?
The experience will begin when passengers board a locomotive bound for an Asian night market. You may be reminded of Universal Orlando, where Harry Potter fans are convincingly shuttled between "London" and "Hogsmeade." The market will feature food vendors peddling delicacies from Bangkok, Singapore and elsewhere, as well as craftsmen making amulets and souvenirs.
You'll also be able to explore a music city with seven stages divided among three nightclubs, each modeled after ones found in Tapei, Vietnam and Cambodia. Farrell is hand-picking many of the bands, and over the course of a two- to three-hour visit, audiences will be able to hear a number of acts - Lollapalooza-style.
Bottom line? You won't really know what Kind Heaven is until you've arrived.
