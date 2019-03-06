'Heaven' on Earth: The Linq's out-of-the-box experience set for a summer opening

Kind Heaven is being touted as "the first ever genuine, all senses communal experience," using 360-degree omni-channel entertainment to create immersive experiences. Melding live music and street food with theatrical production, special effects, and the kinds of sophisticated design techniques used in theme park attractions, guests will be virtually transported to a mythical Southeast Asian outpost dubbed Kind Heaven. Along the way there'll be extraordinary sights, sounds, tastes and smells, as well as danger, mystery, intrigue, inspiration and spiritual enlightenment. A spiritual journey in Vegas? Who knew?