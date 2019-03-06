The Hot List: 'Black and White' weddings, Bunking in Vegas, Circa, circa 2020

It's been more than three decades, but Downtown Las Vegas is positioned for its new revelation by pioneer developer Derek Stevens, co-owner of the D and Golden Gate properties, who is building Circa Resort & Casino from the ground up after purchasing a whole city block. The new 777-room property is expected to open in December 2020 and will be the tallest tower north of the Strip. Highlights will include a huge sports book situated stadium-style on three-levels, the famous Vegas Vickie sign inside the lobby, a roof with six pools, a 125-foot TV screens, capacity for 4,000 guests and "Garage Mahal," a new parking and transit center focused on rideshares. circalasvegas.com