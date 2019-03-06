The Hot List: 'Black and White' weddings, Bunking in Vegas, Circa, circa 2020

Weddings in Black and White
It's a wedding chapel with a powerful high-contrast twist. The social-media-worthy, 800-square-foot art installation titled "'Til Death Do Us Part" is tucked away inside the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort and open for official wedding ceremonies. Created by Guatemalan-American graphic designer and visual artist Joshua Vides, the illustrative, immersive pop-up display featuring his signature black and white look is a nod to Las Vegas' famous A Little White Wedding Chapel. "White and Black Wedding" offers four different packages with the one-hour "Our Marriage Looks Perfect -- On Instagram" for $250, followed by "The Shotgun Wedding" for $500. For information, call 702.942.6862 or email palmssalesandcatering@stationcasinos.com
Top Bunks
Looking for a fun group or family accommodation option? Check out Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites at Flamingo Las Vegas. The second phase of the resort's $156 million room renovation is highlighted by 14 new spacious Bunk Bed Rooms and the largest dedicated bunk bed suite in U.S. The 515-square-foot Bunk Bed Room has two queen beds, each stacked with an overhead full-size bunk.Upgraded features include modern décor, spacious living area, separate wet vanity area, bedside USB ports, bathroom rain shower and 55-inch HDTV. The nearly 1,000-square-foot, luxurious Bunk Bed Suite is connected to a 550-square-foot parlor with oversized lounge furniture and full kitchenette. Bunk Bed Rooms start at $115 and Suites at $310 per night. For information, call 855.855.9205.
Circa will reshape Downtown in 2020
It's been more than three decades, but Downtown Las Vegas is positioned for its new revelation by pioneer developer Derek Stevens, co-owner of the D and Golden Gate properties, who is building Circa Resort & Casino from the ground up after purchasing a whole city block. The new 777-room property is expected to open in December 2020 and will be the tallest tower north of the Strip. Highlights will include a huge sports book situated stadium-style on three-levels, the famous Vegas Vickie sign inside the lobby, a roof with six pools, a 125-foot TV screens, capacity for 4,000 guests and "Garage Mahal," a new parking and transit center focused on rideshares. circalasvegas.com
-Jackie Brett, Custom Publishing Writer