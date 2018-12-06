The Hot List: Equestrian events, A 'Linq' to the Sky and Late-night bites

Plaza Brings the Ponies
The Plaza Hotel & Casino's success last year with an outdoor equestrian facility during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) prompted the resort to expand this year and make it the first-and-only permanent outdoor equestrian center in downtown Las Vegas. For this year's NFR Dec. 6 through 15, the Plaza has doubled the number of equine stalls to 200 with 80 available for year-round use, featuring 24-hour onsite security and veterinary services. Plus, there are two outdoor arenas for roping practice and exercise. But it's not just for the animals - after NFR concludes, the equestrian center will become the city's newest multipurpose outdoor event venue.
Soaring Above The Linq
Fly Linq at The Linq Promenade gives visitors an adrenaline rush and bird's eye perspective of the outdoor entertainment district. The Strip's first and only zipline features 10 side-by-side pulley systems, capable of simultaneously launching all riders from the 114-foot-tall tower at the mall's main entrance. Elevators take riders up 12 stories to the launch pad. After getting fitted with equipment, thrill-seekers travel 1,121 feet over the mall and land at another tower near the High Roller observation wheel. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily and weight restrictions apply. The cost starts at $25.
caesars.com/linq/fly-linq
A Midnight 'Feast'
An overnight buffet? How cool is that!? Satisfying cravings, the new bright and airy Feast Buffet at Palace Station moved from the second floor to the recently expanded casino floor, then opened the only daily midnight to 8 a.m. buffet in Southern Nevada, featuring an exclusive late-night menu. The all-night/early morning dining opportunity at Strip-adjacent Palace Station offers serious dinner items and breakfast selections along with a salad bar and dessert station. Best part? The price is $10.99 or $6.99 if you get a Boarding Pass loyalty card. You can't go wrong! epalacestation.sclv.com/Dining/Feast-Buffet
-Jackie Brett, Custom Publishing Writer