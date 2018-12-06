The Hot List: Equestrian events, A 'Linq' to the Sky and Late-night bites

The Plaza Hotel & Casino's success last year with an outdoor equestrian facility during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) prompted the resort to expand this year and make it the first-and-only permanent outdoor equestrian center in downtown Las Vegas. For this year's NFR Dec. 6 through 15, the Plaza has doubled the number of equine stalls to 200 with 80 available for year-round use, featuring 24-hour onsite security and veterinary services. Plus, there are two outdoor arenas for roping practice and exercise. But it's not just for the animals - after NFR concludes, the equestrian center will become the city's newest multipurpose outdoor event venue.