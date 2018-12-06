Ellis Island keeps old Vegas charm Strip-adjacent

Approved Eats

Another attraction is the marvelously unpretentious Ellis Island BBQ, with essentially just two menu items, ribs and chicken. "We sometimes have up to a two-hour wait for the barbecue," said Ellis. "We've toyed with the idea of adding new things to the menu, but really sometimes the secret is just to keep it simple." Ellis Island's food has benefitted from the greatest modern compliment of all: word-of-mouth recommendations by actual visitors on review sites and social media.