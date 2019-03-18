Palm Springs International Airport is a marvel of Mid-Century architecture and design

But Palm Springs International airport has maintained its classic cool, just as the city keeps an easy-going attitude even while huge events like Modernism Week or Coachella envelop it. PSP continues to modernize while maintaining its old-school modernist charm. Over $40 million in upgrades to the airport have been approved by the City of Palm Springs in the last decade, and the city council voted last year to allow ridesharing to pick up and drop off directly at the terminal.