Tracing L.A.’s sushi evolution on a walking tour of Little Tokyo

Ever since L.A.’s first sushi bar opened in the 1960s, the food has been a mainstay in Little Tokyo. A tour reveals how sushi has been transformed by the city.

Times reporter Daniel Miller and Japanese food expert Gil Asakawa tour L.A.’s Little Tokyo to trace the evolution of sushi in the city. Along the way, they attempt to locate the spot where Los Angeles’ first sushi bar once stood.