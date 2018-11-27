Trump threatens to kill GM's electric-vehicle subsidies, but he doesn't say how

President Trump said he’ll consider killing subsidies for General Motors Co. over the automaker’s plan to close factories and cut U.S. jobs, a threat that was met with immediate skepticism on Capitol Hill.
GM stock fell as much as 3.8% as of 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, wiping out much of its gain from the day before. Monday’s rally was linked to Chief Executive Mary Barra’s plan to boost cash flow by shutting plants in the United States and Canada, laying off thousands of workers and jettisoning struggling sedans from the company’s lineup.
Trump wasn’t specific about the subsidies he was referring to, but consumers are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit toward the purchase of electric vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt. GM is nearing a sales limit for the number of EVs that are eligible for that incentive before it starts to wind down over the course of more than a year.
“GM is committed to maintaining a strong manufacturing presence in the U.S., as evidenced by our more than $22 billion investments in U.S. operations since 2009,” the company said Tuesday, referring to the year of its government-backed bankruptcy. “Yesterday’s announcements support our ability to invest for future growth and position the company for long-term success and maintain and grow American jobs.”
GM, Tesla Inc. and Nissan Motor Co. formed a coalition this year to lobby to have the purchase subsidy extended. This year, Tesla surpassed 200,000 cumulative — that is, over the course of the automaker’s existence — EV sales in the United States and Bloomberg analysts project that GM will probably reach 200,000 cumulative sales of plug-in vehicles this quarter.
A senior Republican senator cast doubt on the likelihood that Trump would succeed in taking away GM’s subsidies, which are part of statutes passed by Congress.
“I don’t know that’s going to be a response that actually gets much traction around here,” Sen. John Thune of South Dakota told reporters. “I’m not sure I know how they would go about doing that.”
Asked about Trump’s tweet, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at a briefing, “I don’t know that there’s a specific timeline” for taking action against GM.
“He’s looking into what those options might look like,” she said.
Trump’s tweets follow repeated expressions of anger earlier from the White House over GM’s plan to close five North American factories and cut about 14,000 jobs.
“There’s great disappointment that it seems like GM would rather build its electric cars in China rather than the United States,” Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, told reporters Tuesday just before Trump’s missives. “We are going to be looking at certain subsidies regarding electric cars and others and whether they should apply or not. Can’t say anything final about that, but we’re looking into it.”
Some members of Congress have proposed raising the cap on EVs eligible for federal tax credits or to otherwise extend the credit, including Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, where Tesla operates a large battery factory. Heller, a Republican, lost his reelection bid this month to Democrat Jacky Rosen.
Tax legislation unveiled by House Republicans on Monday didn’t include an extension of the electric vehicle tax credit sought by the coalition that includes GM and Tesla.
The Senate has yet to produce its version of the legislation. Sen. Orrin Hatch, the Utah Republican who chairs the Finance Committee, said this month that an extension might be included in the bill.