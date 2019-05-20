Tesla stock sinks below $200 after analyst says Elon Musk faces ‘code red’

Tesla shares sank as much as 7.5% to $195.25 on Monday morning before recovering somewhat; around 9:20 a.m. PDT, they were down 3.6% at $203.43. On Friday, the stock closed at the lowest level in almost 2 1/2 years after Chief Executive Musk called for a “hardcore” review of all the company’s expenses and an analyst warned of potentially severe fallout from a fatal crash involving Tesla’s semiautonomous Autopilot feature.