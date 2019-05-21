Tesla stock’s worst-case scenario: $10 a share, Morgan Stanley analysts say

Tesla Inc. just sustained another blow from Wall Street analysts: Morgan Stanley slashed its worse-case scenario for the share price to just $10 over concern the company has saturated the electric-car market.
“Demand is at the heart of the problem,” analysts led by Adam Jonas said in a note. “Tesla has grown too big relative to near-term demand, putting great strain on the fundamentals.”
Jonas lowered his “bear case” for Tesla shares from a previous estimate of $97 to take into account the risk that the company misses its current sales forecast for China by about half. He maintained his $230 price target.
Tesla shares plunged as much as 4.5% to $196.04 at the open of regular trading Tuesday before recovering some of those losses. A selloff sparked by slowing deliveries and a chaotic shift in retailing strategy early this year has accelerated this month, with several analysts sounding alarms about slowing demand.
After handing over just 63,000 cars in the first quarter, Tesla expects to deliver as many as 100,000 cars in the second and four times that for the year. Hitting the full-year target will be a “Herculean task,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a report Sunday, calling the issues plaguing the company a “code red situation.”
Even Ben Kallo, a longtime Tesla bull at Robert W. Baird & Co. who maintains the equivalent of a “buy” rating on the stock, wrote Tuesday that it may take several weeks or months for the negative narrative surrounding the carmaker to shift. He cut his price target to $340 from $400, telling clients that “credibility questions, messaging/communication and significant noise around TSLA have kept incremental buyers out of the market.”
Tesla shares have plummeted about 40% since the start of the year, and on Monday they breached the $200 level for the first time since December 2016. Last week, Chief Executive Elon Musk called for a “hardcore” review of all the company’s expenses to manage cash burn.
For Tesla to breathe life back into demand, it will have to aggressively expand into China, offer lower-priced sport utility vehicles and supply mobility fleets, according to Morgan Stanley’s Jonas. U.S.-China trade tensions and new auto competitors put this strategy at risk, he said.
“We give Tesla credit for tapping into the world’s largest EV market for a number of years” in China, Jonas said. “We strongly suspect a host of national champions to emerge.”
Tesla isn’t alone in battling weaker global markets, including China. Germany’s central bank warned that its nation’s auto industry — one of the key pillars of Europe’s largest economy — is facing more trouble as China’s slowdown deepens.
The slump comes just as incumbent carmakers are spending heavily to develop electric cars.