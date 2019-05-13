Auto safety regulator scraps its proposal to prevent unintended acceleration

But Jason Levine, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said it will take years to find out whether automakers installed the systems due to the threat of a regulation or could remove them without the regulation pending. “What we know today is that with no requirement, there is no performance standard for the throttle control system and nothing preventing it from being sold as a luxury feature,” he said. “We can only hope a few years from now we won't see reports of crashes that could have been prevented by a required system that met minimum safety standards.”