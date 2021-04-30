Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
ANAHEIM CA APRIL 30, 2021 - Disneyland gets ready to receive guest as it prepares to reopen for the first time in more than a year on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Photos: Disneyland reopens for the first time in more than a year

ANAHEIM CA APRIL 30, 2021 - Disneyland park tour guides get ready to receive guest as it prepares to reopen for the first time in more than a year on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

ANAHEIM CA APRIL 30, 2021 - Disneyland CEO Bob Iger elbow bumps a cast member as the theme park gets ready to receive guest for the first time in more than a year on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

ANAHEIM CA APRIL 30, 2021 - A Disneyland park tour guide gets emotional as the theme park prepares to reopen for the first time in more than a year on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

