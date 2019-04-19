Don’t let business groups rewrite California’s landmark privacy law

Bad move. Targeted advertising is a major source of pollution of the online experience. Don’t believe those polls claiming it’s beloved by consumers; the polls generally are sponsored by the advertising industry. The technology underlying ad targeting is “very damaging to privacy,” Schwartz says, because it uses personal data to steer ads to consumers without their explicit permission. Target advertising also is the driver of the business model that incentivizes firms like Facebook to scoop up your personal information, so it can be sold to, yes, advertisers. At the very least, it should be subject to op-in rules, or preferably banned.