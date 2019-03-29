A change to Proposition 13 that homeowners can get behind

Changing that system could produce as much as an additional $12 billion in tax revenues in its initial years, according to an estimate last year by a team from USC, assuming that all commercial and industrial properties were reassessed. In absolute terms, Los Angeles County would be the big winner if that were the case — collecting additional revenue of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion a year. On a per-capita basis, however, L.A.’s take would be outstripped by San Francisco, Napa, Santa Clara and Inyo, thanks to their high commercial property values and relatively small populations.