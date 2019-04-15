The truth about U.S. taxes is that they aren’t high enough

One chronically underfunded government service is tax collection itself. The consistent diminishment of the enforcement capabilities of the IRS creates the “tax gap,” the shortfall of revenues compared with expectations, because of tax evasion. Estimates of the size of the tax gap this year run to as high as $600 billion. The U.S. budget deficit is currently $779 billion, as William Gale and Aaren Krupkin of the Brookings Institution report. That means “the tax gap could plausibly have been 70-80 percent as large as the entire budget deficit in 2018,” they observe. Who benefits here? The wealthy, of course — they’re the source of most of the evasion.