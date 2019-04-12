UC’s deal with Catholic hospitals would threaten the rights of women and LGBTQ patients

In some cases, she found, the ethics committees wouldn’t approve terminating a pregnancy even when the mother was facing death, as long as a fetal heartbeat could be discerned. One doctor reported pleading for permission to do so for a pregnant woman whose condition was so septic her temperature had shot up to 106 degrees. The ethics committee refused to allow him to terminate the pregnancy, even though “this woman is dying before our eyes.” The fetus died, but she survived, after spending 10 days in intensive care.