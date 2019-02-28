Trump's economic failure: Why his quest for more than 3% growth is falling short

The second major factor, productivity, defined as real output per hour of labor, has been mired in a slump for more than a decade, averaging 1.1% growth per year from 2008 through 2016, and reaching 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018. That's meager compared to the postwar average of 2.3%; the last high point was reached in 2001 through 2007, when growth averaged 2.7% a year. Economists think the rate is unlikely to pick up to the degree necessary to jolt economic growth above 3% for the long term.