Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners is taking a bigger bet on TV

With “Rashomon” and other projects, Amblin is beginning to finance some of its own TV shows, a major departure from its traditional role as an independent producer for series funded by other studios. Amblin — known for respected shows including “The Americans” on FX and “The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix — has set aside more than $50 million in equity and debt financing to fund televisions productions, according to people familiar with the firm’s finances. The company plans to invest in up to three of its own shows a year.