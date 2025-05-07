Netflix is about to look a lot different for viewers. Here’s how

The home of “Selling Sunset” and “The Four Seasons” is getting a major renovation.

Netflix on Wednesday said it is rolling out a new look and a series of additional features to its TV homepage, as the streamer continues to build its stable of film and TV programming, live events and games.

When customers open the revamped homepage, it will show additional information about titles, such as “Emmy Award Winner” and “#1 in TV Shows.” Netflix is also introducing motion techniques to keep the images of its programs “fluid and snappy,” which may feature live events that viewers might be interested in.

The revamp is meant to make the platform more engaging for viewers, while making it easier to navigate Netflix’s massive library of titles.

As entertainment companies like Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount and YouTube compete for eyeballs, it’s become ever more important for streamers to build apps that are attractive and easy to use — one of the underrated elements of the streaming wars.

Clunky user interfaces and challenges with content “discoverability” — i.e., trying to find something to watch in a bottomless digital well of shows — are some of the main things consumers complain about when using streaming services.

Los Gatos, Calif.-based Netflix said the rollout will take place globally over the next few weeks starting May 19.

“Our members do a lot of eye gymnastics when they’re scrolling down and right and going back and forth between rows and title details on the homepage,” said Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim in a press briefing on Tuesday. “We’re putting all the information you need to make an informed choice about what to watch front and center.”

Netflix said it is also testing a way for customers to search for title recommendations using artificial intelligence technology. Customers who choose to opt in on Apple devices can type, “I want something funny and upbeat,” and the search tool will suggest titles that match the description.

OpenAI is providing some of the capabilities for the generative AI search function, Netflix said.

The streamer also said it is testing a vertical video feed on mobile devices, where it will show clips of Netflix programs that customers can tap to watch the whole show or movie immediately, add it to their list to watch later or share the title with friends.

Vertical video has become a prevalent way that people watch content on phones with the rise of TikTok, which was followed by the likes of Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Late last year, Netflix said it released a mobile feature that lets members save, rewatch and share moments from their favorite shows and it’ll be investing more in that space in the coming months. The top saved scene was the kiss from Vi and Caitlyn in Season 2 of “Arcane,” Kim said.

“All of these features are about getting people to press play and stay because when you find a title you love, you’re more likely to tell your friends about it, which drives more people back to Netflix, who then press play, watch, spread the word, and on it goes, and none of it would be possible without great technology,” Kim said.