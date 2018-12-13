Apple says it will expand staff in Culver City as entertainment ambitions grow

The company established a significant footprint in the city after it acquired Beats Electronics in 2014 for $3 billion, in an effort to enter into the streaming music space. At the time, Beats had roughly 700 employees in Culver City and Apple was expected to lay off roughly 200 workers in 2014. Since then, Apple has been hiring people to build up its efforts in video. One recent hire includes Tamara Hunter, Apple’s head of casting for Worldwide Video, who was previously head of feature casting for Sony Pictures Entertainment. She worked on projects such as “Hotel Transylvania” and “Venom.”