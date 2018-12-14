China is approving release of more U.S. films to make its box office look good, sources say

China’s government traditionally has reserved some prime movie-going windows in the summer and the end of the year for local films. Chinese officials try to maintain a balance between domestic and imported products. Local films have accounted for between 50% and 60% of box office sales in the country most years. Chinese-language films account for 64% of those grosses this year, according to Pow, thanks to hits such as “Operation Red Sea” and “Detective Chinatown 2.”