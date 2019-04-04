Paramount pitches Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’ and a new ‘Terminator’

Also featured was “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” a live action adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon “Dora the Explorer,” which reimagines the character as a high schooler. The film is an example of the studio’s strategy of working more closely with Viacom brands for its movies. One of the stars, Michael Peña, cracked a joke that that the richness of Latin culture had a significant influence on the movie, “even though it filmed in Australia.”