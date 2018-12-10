Court TV is coming back, thanks to E.W. Scripps decision

“Court TV was a top-20 cable network and at the height of its popularity when the network was taken off the air in 2008,” Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Katz Networks, said in a statement. “Today, while consumer interest in the real-life drama of true-crime programming is at an all-time high, there is no dedicated daily court coverage on television. We expect the new Court TV to fill that void on cable, satellite, over-the-air and over-the-top.”