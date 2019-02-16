Walt Disney Co. archivist Dave Smith, an 'unsung hero' who cataloged company secrets, dies at 78

Dave Smith, who created and maintained the Walt Disney Archives for 40 years, died Friday, the Walt Disney Co. said. He was 78.
A steward of the company’s vast repository of intellectual property, Smith cataloged the company’s secrets and debunked myths. The archives, housed at Disney’s Burbank headquarters, have long been essential for animators, executives and Imagineers in need of research help — or some inspiration.
In an industry that's notorious for neglecting its past, Smith stood out as perhaps the most respected, if unheralded, member of a small group of in-house studio historians. He retired in 2010 but continued to consult for Disney. He was considered by many to be the foremost expert on the company in the world.
“People tell me I am,” Smith told The Times in a 2016 interview. “Then again, I don’t know all these facts in my brain. I look them up in my own book. I look them up in the files of the archives.”
In a statement, Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger called Smith an “unsung hero” of the company’s history, noting the archivist’s rescue of “countless documents and artifacts from obscurity.”
“We are indebted to him for building such an enduring, tangible connection to our past that continues to inspire our future,” Iger said.
Smith was born and raised in Pasadena, the son of educators. A fateful trip to Disneyland in 1956 when Smith was 15 years old forever tethered him to Disney. As Smith told The Times in 2016, he spotted Walt Disney walking through the newly opened theme park and worked up the courage to ask for his autograph. The mogul demurred, saying he didn’t want draw a huge crowd — but promised to mail Smith an autograph if he would write him. Smith did his part and Disney followed through.
“I’ve always wondered, what if he would have realized then what I would be doing 15 years later?” Smith said in 2016. “And what if I had realized then what I would be doing 15 years later? The questions I could have asked him. It would have saved me a lot of time!”
After earning a B.A. in history and a master’s degree in library science from the UC Berkeley, Smith was able to reunite with Disney. In 1970 — four years after the animation tycoon died — Smith was hired by Disney to be its first archivist.
When Smith created the archives, it was a one-man operation; by 2016, the workforce had grown to 24 people.
Smith spent decades stocking the archives with a trove of valuable items. The collection includes such varied artifacts as Walt Disney’s parents’ marriage certificate from 1888; the original script for “Steamboat Willie,” Mickey Mouse's debut; ticket No.1 to Disneyland; and a 20-foot model of the Black Pearl ship from the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie. All of it has been preserved alongside more mundane material such as training manuals for theme park workers and DVDs of recent films.
“He liked seeking out things — the thrill of the find,” Jean Marana, Smith's sister, told The Times in 2016.
Smith, whose cause of death was not given, wrote several books, including “Disney A to Z: The Official Encyclopedia.” The fifth edition, published in 2016, clocked in at 858 pages.
The reference book sets the record straight on many Disney-related issues, and has become a research tool for reporters and others who write about the company. Smith also served as a debunker of false tales about Disney — including apocryphal yarns about the company’s founder — and told The Times he relished his role as keeper of the “true facts.”
"That's one thing the archive has always tried to do,” he said.