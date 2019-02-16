Walt Disney Co. archivist Dave Smith, an 'unsung hero' who cataloged company secrets, dies at 78

Smith was born and raised in Pasadena, the son of educators. A fateful trip to Disneyland in 1956 when Smith was 15 years old forever tethered him to Disney. As Smith told The Times in 2016, he spotted Walt Disney walking through the newly opened theme park and worked up the courage to ask for his autograph. The mogul demurred, saying he didn’t want draw a huge crowd — but promised to mail Smith an autograph if he would write him. Smith did his part and Disney followed through.