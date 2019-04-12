Disney announces Disney+ will launch November 12, at $6.99 a month

Disney took pains to showcase the company’s impressive array of popular brands that will be funneled into the service. Disney+ will be the permanent home of animated films, including classics such as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Bambi.” It will have Pixar films, Marvel movies such as “Captain Marvel” and the “Star Wars” film saga. Also joining the app will be 250 hours of National Geographic content and a trove of Disney Channel programming.