Disney layoffs hit film studios as cost cutting continues after Fox deal

It is the second round of cuts since Disney acquired much of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox in a $71.3-billion transaction completed in March. Two days after the deal closed, about two dozen executives received termination notices, largely high-level executives at the 20th Century Fox lot in Century City, who learned they would not be part of the corporate move to Disney. Most received handsome severance packages, according to two people familiar with the move but not authorized to comment.