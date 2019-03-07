Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to open earlier than expected at Disneyland, with a catch

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the ambitious 14-acre expansion coming to Disneyland this year, is opening earlier than expected — with a catch.
The massive, interactive attraction will debut at the Anaheim resort on May 31, Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger on Thursday told shareholders. The planned identical attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando will be launched Aug. 29, Iger said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, held in St. Louis.
However, the highly anticipated park additions will not be, to use Star Wars-speak, fully armed and operational.
Iger said that the Galaxy’s Edge lands now will each open in two phases, and that one of the main draws, an immersive experience called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will not be available until later this year.
Rise of the Resistance, described as a showcase attraction of the land, features multiple full-scale ships and vehicles and a host of animatronics. Guests will move among multiple locations, ride vehicles and encounter characters from the current trilogy. The experience represents a Resistance mission gone bad.
Iger did not reveal when Rise of the Resistance would open, but noted that the project is “a little daunting” even for the dominant player in theme parks.
“We're pushing the limits of imagination and innovations,” Iger said. “No one has ever attempted anything of this magnitude.”
Disney had not previously revealed when the public would be able to experience the new lands, which are set on a distant planet called Batuu and feature game-like attractions such as Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and a Cantina-themed bar. The Anaheim version had been targeted to launch in June, with the Florida project set for a few months later in the fall.
Disney’s annual meeting comes as the company is poised to absorb assets of 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion. Iger said the company is in the final stages of completing the acquisition and that he expects to have final regulatory approval soon.