Early ratings for Golden Globes show a slight decline from last year

The audience for NBC’s Sunday telecast of the 76th Golden Globes was down slightly from last year, according to early data from Nielsen.
National ratings for the awards program will be available later Monday. The average rating in the 56 overnight markets measured by Nielsen was a 12.7, off 5% from a comparable measure in 2018.
The Golden Globes drew 19 million viewers in 2018 and 20 million viewers in 2017.
The audience levels for the Golden Globes have not faced the kind of significant drop-offs seen on show business trophy programs such as the Oscars (down 16%), Emmys (down 10%), and the Grammys (down 20%).
One factor hurting awards programs is younger viewers choosing to watch clips on social media platforms instead of the live broadcast. Such viewing is not counted in the data supplied by Nielsen.
This year’s annual fete that honors the favorites of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. in film and television over the past year was likely helped by a strong audience lead-in from NBC’s coverage of an NFC wild card playoff game in which the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears 16-15 on the final play of the contest. It had an overnight rating of 22.9, the highest for an NFL wild card game on NBC since 1994.
Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosted the Golden Globes ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “Bohemian Rhapsody” was named best motion picture, drama. “Green Book” was honored for best motion picture, drama.