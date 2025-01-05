Golden Globes 2025 live chat: We’re about to get underway

5:12 p.m. I think Glaser is doing a pretty good job at straddling the line between roasting and hosting. — G.W.

5:10 p.m. Glaser says she loved “Babygirl.” “I give it two fingers up!” That’s some racy talk for CBS! — M.B.

5:08 p.m. Absolutely. I love Glaser’s absolute focus on Chalamet. She knows who we tuned in to see! — G.W.

5:06 p.m. Glenn, should we drink every time someone mentions “holding space?” — M.B.

5:04 p.m. Oh, I think you’re going to be happy on the Hugh Grant front. They’re going to give him a prize because everyone wants a Hugh Grant speech. — G.W.

5:03 p.m. Don’t get me started on the arbitrary nature of the Globes. Or maybe do get me started, because we have three-plus hours of blogging to go and, well, what else are we gonna do but gripe? While it’s great to have an awards show that honors comedic films...why are they lumped in the same field as musicals, which are inherently more dramatic than many dramas? For now, I will try to remember that the weirdness of the Globes categories is part of what can make them fun, in a completely random, chaotic, why-are-these-actors-competing-against-each-other way. Now, back to the one thing I really would like to see tonight: a Hugh Grant acceptance speech. What are the chances, oh Great Oracle of Awards? (Psst, that’s you, Glenn.) — M.B.

5:02 p.m. I mean, I had to look up who was nominated in that category because the Globes make random choices when it comes to what they consider a comedy and what they consider a drama. How is “The Substance” a comedy but “Baby Girl” a drama? Did they not see Nicole Kidman drink that glass of milk in the bar? But, yes, that comedy actress category is loaded. I could see Mikey Madison, Cynthia Erivo or Karla Sofía Gascón winning? Old Globes, it would have been Erivo for “Wicked.” New Globes with expanded membership? They seem to be taking their cues from critics groups, so I’m thinking Madison for “Anora.” — G.W.

5 p.m. Good evening, Glenn! How am I feeling about tonight? Well, after a weekend spent shuttling my kids to sporting events, birthday parties and playdates, I’m looking forward to what really matters: sitting in front of the TV for a few hours and watching some people in sparkly dresses make self-important speeches. Isn’t that what awards shows are for? I am still getting used to the idea of the Wild ‘n’ Crazy Globes (that’s their official title, or at least it is according to me) being on CBS, arguably the least wild ‘n’ crazy broadcast network. I am probably just as curious as you are about how host Nikki Glaser will fare. Will it be closer to Amy and Tina or (deep sigh) Jo Koy? Will there be any references to the pitched legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, which has exposed the darker underbelly of the Hollywood PR machine? And who will reign supreme in what may be the most fiercely competitive category of the night: female actor in a comedy or musical? — Meredith Blake

5 p.m. Hello, Meredith! I just dropped in here straight from watching the Chargers game on CBS where I was reminded every commercial break about tonight’s Golden Globes ceremony, i.e., “the year’s wildest awards show.” It feels like that’s a lot of pressure to make some crazy happen. Really, what’s the wildest thing that could happen tonight? Timothée Chalamet bringing Bob Dylan as his plus-one? “Emilia Pérez” coming away empty-handed despite its leading 10 nominations? The show actually being watchable after last year’s train wreck? I’m ready for anything, my friend. How are you feeling? — Glenn Whipp