WarnerMedia will use ‘Friends’ to stock its new HBO Max streaming service starting next year

WarnerMedia is looking for a little help from its “Friends” to launch its upcoming streaming service.
The AT&T-owned company said Tuesday that its new service, which will launch next spring, would have exclusive rights to all 236 episodes of the 1990s sitcom “Friends,” which was produced by Warner Bros. Television and has been one of the most popular shows on rival service Netflix. Netflix simultaneously announced that it was losing one of its leading attractions — at least domestically.
“We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang,” Netflix said on Twitter.
WarnerMedia also announced that it would call the new service HBO Max, a nod to the importance of the premium pay service known for “Game of Thrones,” “Big Little Lies” and “Sex and the City.”
Other exclusive programs will include “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Pretty Little Liars.”
Naming the new service HBO Max suggests the AT&T-owned company recognizes that it must create a prestige service if it intends to charge subscribers about $17 a month -- a bigger price tag than services offered by rivals Netflix and Disney+. In addition, while the name Warner Bros. has plenty of cache in Hollywood, it does not resonate with consumers in the same way as HBO.
“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, said in a statement.
“HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends,’” he said.