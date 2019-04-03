HBO to relocate its West Coast home to Culver City’s Ivy Station development

HBO has agreed to lease a 240,000-square-foot office building under construction on Venice Boulevard in Culver City as the WarnerMedia network makes plans to abandon its longtime corporate headquarters in Santa Monica.
HBO’s new home — beginning in 2021 — will be part of the Ivy Station mixed-use development, a $350-million project that will feature restaurants, apartments and retail shops. The site is adjacent to the Culver City station of the Los Angeles Metro Expo line.
The developers on Wednesday announced that HBO would become a signature tenant. The premium cable company has been based in Santa Monica since 2004.
Once-sleepy Culver City is enjoying a cultural renaissance as home to Sony Pictures Entertainment, Amazon Studios and numerous small advertising and digital media shops. Apple also is expanding in Culver City.
HBO will move into a five-story office structure designed by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects. The Ivy Station development is bounded by Venice, National and Washington boulevards. Most of the complex is located in Culver City but a small part is in the city of Los Angeles.
The Ivy Station development is expected to be complete by the end of next year.
“HBO is an ideal business anchor for Ivy Station, bringing to the property creative professionals that will enjoy access to public transit, host out-of-town guests at the hotel, and frequent the shops and restaurants that will populate the ground floor, town square-style retail space,” Tom Wulf, executive vice president of Lowe, one of the developers, said in a statement. The development team also includes AECOM-Canyon Partners and Rockwood Capital.
Ivy Station is envisioned as an approximately 500,000-square-foot campus of contemporary-style, mid-rise buildings. It will feature 200 apartments, 50,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurant space and a 148-room hotel.
Designs for apartments and a hotel on the campus were created by KFA architects. CBRE professionals Jeff Pion represented Ivy Station and Matthew Hargrove represented HBO in the transaction.