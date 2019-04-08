Lou Weiss, pioneering TV agent and former William Morris executive, dies

Lou Weiss, a pioneering Hollywood agent who helped establish William Morris Agency as a major player during the rise of the television industry, has died.
The chairman emeritus of William Morris was 101. Details of his death weren’t immediately available.
During his long career, Weiss represented numerous TV clients, including Barbara Walters, Larry Gelbart, Howard Cosell and Danny Thomas. One of his clients was comedian George Burns, who was also his uncle.
He was an early practioner of packaging — the bringing together of talent for a TV show using clients pulled from the agency’s rosters.
Packaging has since become a lucrative practice for talent agencies but it is currently at the center of a feud with Hollywood writers who are pressuring agencies to drop the practice, arguing that agents are prioritizing packaging over client representation.
William Morris Agency merged with Endeavor Talent Agency in 2009 to form WME, now the largest talent agency in Hollywood.
Weiss began his career as an office boy for William Morris in New York, making $12 a week.
“My job was: deliver mail, deliver packages, learn shorthand and typing,” he recalled in an interview with the Television Academy in 1998.
“I even worked the switchboard when the switchboard operator was out.”
He eventually worked his way up to being an agent, representing live performers, including comedians and nightclub acts.
He was instrumental in the creation of William Morris’ television division and packaged hit series including “The Danny Thomas Show,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Four Star Playhouse.”
Weiss spent nearly seven decades at William Morris, rising to become executive vice president and the head of the agency’s worldwide TV division.
He retired from the agency in 2007, most recently holding the title of chairman emeritus.
“Lou’s dedication to this agency, and his contributions to the entire industry have been remarkable,” William Morris CEO Jim Wiatt said in a statement in 2007, according to Variety.
A memorial for Weiss is scheduled for Thursday at Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York, a representative of the chapel said.