MPAA’s new film ratings chief Kelly McMahon brings fresh eyes to a 50-year-old system

However, she says one of her first major goals is to reach out to parents, filmmakers and political groups — including LGBTQ and religious organizations — to hear their concerns. She also wants to add more people to the rating board to ensure its decisions are representative of American consumers. The board currently employs only eight raters; McMahon wants to grow the board to 12. She also wants to address the once-common G (general audiences) rating, which has virtually disappeared from the industry.